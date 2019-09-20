LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police have determined that a vague threat made by a DeSales High School student against the school is not credible.
"LMPD was notified and upon further investigation we found the threat not to be credible," LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in an email to WDRB News. "No arrests have been made."
Rick Blackwell, president of DeSales High School, said school officials learned of the "threatening post" on the online chat service Discord on Thursday and immediately notified LMPD. Blackwell told WDRB News that the student created the post Saturday but made no specific threats in it.
"It certainly was of concern to us," he said, adding that DeSales students brought it to school leaders' attention out of concern for the student in question.
Blackwell said the student was under supervision and not at school Friday. He declined to say whether the student's absence was prompted by disciplinary action, and he said the student's family has been cooperative.
"Part of what the police investigation is helping us do is to determine what parts of the story that's swirling out there are accurate and what parts are not," Blackwell said. "...The only thing that we have in hand is just that general post. He was having some frustration and was frustrated, and in his frustration, he posted language that could certainly be seen as threatening against the school."
DeSales parents were notified of the vague threat, which Blackwell said was done to dispel rumors that have emerged since the student's Saturday post.
"These things just kind of take on a life of their own," he said. "... We weren't really sure if this was misinformation or it was credible information. We wanted to get it out to our parents, 'Here's what we know.'"
