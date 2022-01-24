LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families and staff in Jefferson County Public Schools should continue to prepare for remote learning as Kentucky’s largest school district navigates the record surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Marty Pollio said Monday.
Classrooms at JCPS reopened for the first time in two weeks Monday after the district transitioned to nontraditional instruction as several hundred teachers and staff were sent into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with someone infected by the coronavirus.
Pollio said he hopes the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant will subside within the next few weeks based on his conversations with public health officials. The district had about 200 fewer teachers out with coronavirus-related absences compared to the week prior when JCPS administrators reviewed data Sunday afternoon, he said.
“Hopefully we're peaking at this point,” Pollio said. “I'm hoping that our numbers of staff members that declined over the past week is a positive indicator.”
JCPS reported 491 active COVID-19 cases among staff and 92 employees in quarantine as of 11:01 a.m. Monday, according to district data.
Pollio said he was proud of the district’s work during its eight days of nontraditional instruction, “but I have to say we all know that nothing replaces that in-person learning.”
Nicole Brown, a second-grade teacher at Carter Traditional Elementary, said she was excited to return to her classroom Monday. Keeping young students engaged during nontraditional instruction is tough, she said.
“I think we’re at ease knowing that our district is doing the best they can to keep us safe and keep the children safe,” she said. “… Of course you’re always going to have someone who worries, but we kind of all band together and support our staff.”
JCPS could face a hectic few weeks ahead, however.
The district only has two days of nontraditional instruction left for the 2021-22 school year, and Pollio said he was inclined to save those for weather-related closures.
A new law passed quickly in the 2022 legislative session gives school districts throughout Kentucky 10 days per school for targeted remote learning. That allows school superintendents, with their school boards’ backing, to close certain schools, grades or classes with significant COVID-19 absences without shuttering entire districts.
JCPS will continue monitoring COVID-19 data to determine school operations for the following day, Pollio said.
The district will look to utilize remote learning in groups of schools, such as all high schools or all middle schools, rather than deciding on a school-by-school basis, he said. That would allow JCPS to dedicate available substitute teachers to schools with in-person learning, he said.
“For the next couple of weeks, it’s going to be a day-to-day decision,” Pollio said. “… We would encourage families, continue to be prepared on a daily basis to be able to have to go remote if necessary, but we're hoping at this point that it would only be a one- or two-day stay in remote and we would still have some students in-person.”
Older students have shown more success with remote learning compared to those at the elementary level, he said. High schools are also the hardest to staff in the district given how many classes are offered, he said.
“Clearly if we have a choice, we'd love to get our elementary our youngest kids in and have to potentially use those remote days for older students,” Pollio said, “but it could be vice versa on that as well.”
This story will be updated.
