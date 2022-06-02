LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Jefferson County Board of Education — stewards of Kentucky’s largest public school district — took a monumental step Wednesday in altering how students in their care are assigned to schools by unanimous vote.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio and his team now face the significant task of putting the plan they crafted into action and ensuring it works for students and families, especially those who have grown wary of the district’s initiatives.
Pollio, in an interview Thursday with WDRB News, recognizes the distrust that has developed, particularly in Black and west end communities that have shouldered the brunt of the district’s efforts to diversify school populations for years.
"I think we have to acknowledge — especially in the Black community and especially in west Louisville — there's a lack of trust in large organizations throughout this community, whether that be JCPS, LMPD, Metro government," Pollio said. "You can drive through west Louisville and see some of the failed promises that have taken place."
"We have to own our part of that, as well, which is lack of investment in schools, lack of resources over many, many years," he continued.
The district’s student assignment overhaul streamlines enrollment boundaries for elementary, middle and high schools and creates a "choice zone" that encompasses west Louisville, the central business district and surrounding neighborhoods. Families living in the choice zone can send their children to a new middle school in west Louisville and the Academy @ Shawnee or other pairings of middle and high schools based on where they live.
Schools inside the choice zone are slated to get part of annual $12 million investments from JCPS for resources and supports including smaller class sizes, more mental health and counseling professionals, and afterschool learning opportunities. The school board committed in district policy to providing those resources for at least 10 years.
The district is also negotiating higher pay for teachers who work in schools inside the choice zone with the Jefferson County Teachers Association.
Pollio said he might have an agreement for the Jefferson County Board of Education’s consideration by Tuesday and that he hoped the pay differential would be in the range of $8,000 to $14,000 more, numbers cited by the Louisville Branch NAACP and the Coalition of Retired Black Principals and Administrators during a news conference announcing their support for the student assignment plan before Wednesday’s unanimous vote.
JCPS will also expand its magnet program offerings and set diversity goals for those programs in the student assignment plan. Magnet programs will also be barred from initiating student removals.
The district has also committed to quarterly and annual reviews of the student assignment plan to monitor academic progress for students who live in the choice zone and staffing and budgets for schools inside the choice zone.
Building trust with predominantly Black communities will take time.
"With the previous plan, accountability was not forthcoming," NAACP Louisville President Raoul Cunningham said during Wednesday’s news conference. "... When you look at the statistics for JCPS, it has not held or lived up to what was in that plan, and therefore it has created doubt, especially in the African-American community, doubts of what JCPS will do."
Pollio understands the distrust felt by many families but he hopes the district will earn trust as it follows through with commitments, particularly monetarily, in the new student assignment plan. Support from groups like the Louisville NAACP was key in securing a unanimous vote from the school board, he said.
"We have built some trust over recent years, but we've got a long way to go," he said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.