LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quintez Brown wrote an article entitled "A Revolutionary Love Letter." Two days later he bought a gun and began practicing shooting it.
He made negative comments on social media about Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in January and February. One read: "All hands against Greenberg."
Then, on Feb. 10, Brown researched where Greenberg lived, and on Feb. 13, he went to Greenberg's home. The next day, Brown bought a new gun at a pawn shop and headed to Greenberg's campaign office.
That timeline, presented at a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Colin Lindsay, lays out what federal prosecutors claim happened before Brown allegedly used a 9 mm Glock to fire shots into Greenberg's office in the Butchertown Market on Story Avenue on Feb. 14.
Prosecutor Amanda Gregory indicated Brown may have also targeted another mayoral candidate the day of the shooting at Greenberg's office. She didn’t name the candidate but said Brown had searched online for the candidate’s campaign office.
Eight Democrats and four Republicans are running in their parties' May primary for mayor. Incumbent Democrat Greg Fischer is in the final year of his third straight term.
She argued Brown was “radicalized” and “fixated” on changing potential results of the election and said he had a “rational plan of action.” No one among his family or friends suspected anything, she said.
Attorneys for Brown and the government argued in court over whether Brown, an activist and independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council, ought to be detained in jail or released on home incarceration.
No one in Greenberg's campaign office was injured, but he was grazed by a bullet that left a hole in the sweater he was wearing. Greenberg is a Democrat making his first bid for elected office.
Brown faces federal charges of interfering with a federally protected right, discharging a firearm during a violent crime and attempting to kill a candidate for elected office. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
He is charged in state court with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing at Greenberg.
Brown was diagnosed at Our Lady of Peace with major depressive disorder. Another psychiatrist said he has bipolar disorder with thoughts of suicide.
He was arrested by federal agents April 6 at his home, where he had been on home incarceration since mid-February after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.
As of 5:30 p.m., Lindsay had not issued a decision.
