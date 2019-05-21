LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles will face Democrat Robert Haley Conway in the November general election after both easily won their primaries Tuesday.
Quarles, who is seeking his second term, defeated Bill Ployniak, a businessman and farmer. Quarles had taken 82 percent of the vote with 88 percent of Kentucky precincts reporting Tuesday night.
Conway, who owns farms in Scott and Harrison counties, captured 60 percent of the vote with 88 percent of all precincts reporting.
Quarles touted his accomplishments as commissioner, including expanding Kentucky's industrial hemp program and working to address food insecurity in the state.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.