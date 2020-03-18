LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – RiverLink customer service centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana, are shutting down until further notice.
The toll system operated by Kentucky and Indiana state governments told account holders Tuesday that the move was being done as “part of the national effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
RiverLink call centers in Texas and Indiana are still staffed, but they’ve taken “social distancing,” cleaning and other measures, spokesperson Mindy Peterson said in an email Wednesday morning.
Starting today, tolls accrued by drivers crossing the RiverLink toll bridges between Louisville and Southern Indiana still will be owed, she said, but no additional late fees or penalties will be added during the temporary closures.
There is no timeline for the offices – at 400 E. Main St., Ste. 102 in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville – to reopen.
“Fees are not being waived, however they’re not accumulating when walk-up centers are closed,” Peterson said. “It amounts to pausing the aging cycle on all invoices.”
In the past, if someone doesn’t pay on time, a second invoice with a $5 late fee is sent. But that notice or additional notices with new fees for unpaid bills won’t be generated and mailed until the customer service centers reopen, she said.
In short, Peterson said, “All existing tolls and fees and new tolls are due, as normal.”
While drivers in the Louisville area won’t be able to pay toll bills in person, they still can pay online, by phone or by mail.
