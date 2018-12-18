LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the fourth time in as many years, Kentucky and Indiana are switching their main adviser for the RiverLink toll system.
The states’ top oversight panel, the Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board, voted 3-0 at a meeting in Louisville on Tuesday to hire HNTB Corp. as toll services adviser, a position that includes supervising the work of RiverLink’s toll operator and collector, Kapsch TrafficCom.
HNTB replaces Parsons Transportation Group, which had been the states’ liaison to Kapsch since before tolls began in late 2016. The states have agreed to pay HNTB up to $2.1 million annually, said Megan McLain, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s innovative finance manager.
A different policy making body, the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body, approved changes to RiverLink rules at its meeting. Among them was reducing the hours of walk-in customer service centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind., and call centers in Texas, Puerto Rico and Muncie, Ind.
Those operations are now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Starting next summer, the Saturday hours will be eliminated, and the weekdays hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
McLain said there’s not enough usage by customers to continue with the current hours.
While arguably one of the most important contractors on the toll bridge project, the states' adviser has rotated among several companies since Computer Aid Inc. was initially chosen in 2013.
In 2014, the joint board replaced Computer Aid with Parsons in a temporary role after officials found a possible conflict of interest involving a Computer Aid employee whose husband worked for a Kapsch subcontractor.
The states then hired the eTrans Group in early 2015. But by the spring they had fired the firm, claiming it didn’t meet its contract expectations, and named Parsons once again as the adviser.
Kentucky and Indiana later settled a lawsuit brought by eTrans for $650,000.
Parsons, which had done other work for Indiana on the Ohio River Bridges Project, has been the adviser since then, but in October the Indiana Finance Authority put out new bids for the work.
