LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Drivers who were routed across the Lincoln Bridge Thursday after a wreck in Spaghetti Junction will be able to get their tolls waived, a RiverLink spokeswoman said.
The Interstate 64 West ramp to I-65 South was closed after a semi truck carrying diesel fuel overturned. Vehicles heading into downtown Louisville were forced to take I-65 North into Indiana before returning back to Kentucky.
Drivers can contact RiverLink’s customer service representatives to request the waiver, toll system spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said in a text message.
The Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board agreed last December to let drivers have fees dropped when they are forced to use a toll bridge during a crash or other emergency.
