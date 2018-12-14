Lincoln and Kennedy bridges in downtown Louisville

 Marcus Green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Drivers who were routed across the Lincoln Bridge Thursday after a wreck in Spaghetti Junction will be able to get their tolls waived, a RiverLink spokeswoman said.

The Interstate 64 West ramp to I-65 South was closed after a semi truck carrying diesel fuel overturned. Vehicles heading into downtown Louisville were forced to take I-65 North into Indiana before returning back to Kentucky.

Drivers can contact RiverLink’s customer service representatives to request the waiver, toll system spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said in a text message.

The Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board agreed last December to let drivers have fees dropped when they are forced to use a toll bridge during a crash or other emergency.

