LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saint Xavier High School will take "immediate action" in response to a "disturbing video" filmed off-campus involving some students at the all-male school.
"The actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster respect, honor, and service to God's world," the school wrote in a message to families obtained by WDRB News Wednesday.
Saint Xavier is "working with all students and families involved" in response to the incident, the message says. Details of what happened were not immediately available.
"School policy will be followed with immediate action and the results will be in the best interest of all," the message says.
A school official declined further comment on the matter.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email to WDRB News that the agency is "aware of the incident and is investigating."
This story may be updated.
