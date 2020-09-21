LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s biggest hotel company still hopes to bring back more than 200 workers from furlough in the next few months, amid a slow recovery for the one of the industries most battered by the pandemic.
But the Al J. Schneider Co. last week told two dozen chefs, receptionists, restaurant and events managers and other professionals last week that their jobs aren’t coming back.
The company filed an updated public notice indicating that 28 jobs had been permanently eliminated while 214 employees remain on temporary furlough, meaning the company hopes to bring them back in the next two or three months and still provides them access to health insurance.
“This has obviously gone longer than what we’ve anticipated, and the hotel industry pretty much everywhere, outside a few select markets, it’s certainly not rebounded to the pre-COVID levels,” Al J. Schneider Co. CEO Scott Shoenberger told WDRB News on Monday.
The family-owned Schneider Co. owns the riverfront Galt House hotel, which is Louisville’s largest with 1,300 rooms. It also owns the downtown Embassy Suites and the Crowne Plaza hotel near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, among other assets.
It employs a little more than 400 people, which is down from nearly 700, plus contract workers, before the pandemic, Shoenberger said.
While normal business drivers like the KFC Yum! Center and Kentucky International Convention Center are essentially dormant, Shoenberger said there have been some hopeful signs.
The Crowne Plaza was about 70% occupied over the weekend, while the Embassy Suites was nearly half full, he said.
The Crowne has been supported by the nearby Kentucky Kingdom amusement park, the few traveling fans for the Miami-Louisville football on Saturday and wedding receptions, he said.
He added that “civil unrest” downtown has shifted some demand from downtown hotels to suburban ones.
“People are still nervous about staying downtown,” Shoenberger said.
After months of protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, Louisville officials are bracing for the potential for more downtown demonstrations. The federal courthouse at 6th and Broadway is boarded up in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement as to whether the officers who shot and killed Taylor will be charged with crimes.
The Galt House has been about 30% occupied, which is still decent sales given its size, Shoenberger said. Swizzle, the new restaurant atop the Galt House’s west tower, has hosted hundreds of diners on Friday and Saturday nights since opening a few weeks ago, he said.
“We are open for business, and we are seeing business demand starting to come back,” he said.