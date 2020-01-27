FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – School-choice advocates gathered at the Capitol on Monday and urged lawmakers to pass a scholarship tax credit bill during this year's budget session.
Similar measures have drawn fierce opposition from public education groups, who say funding for school districts will suffer if they lose students to private schools.
The issue has been the subject of debate in Frankfort during recent legislative sessions, but supporters of scholarship tax credits say they’re more optimistic than ever thanks in large part to support from House Republican leaders.
"Last year we had procedural issues with being a non-budget year that kind of held us back," said Andrew Vandiver, associate director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky. "This year those are not in place. It's a popular issue. I know that House leadership's really dedicated to seeing the bill pass. I know Speaker (David) Osborne in particular moved by the stories of parents who need options."
So far only one scholarship tax credit bill has been filed in the General Assembly.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican who unsuccessfully ran on a ticket with former Gov. Matt Bevin, filed Senate Bill 110 on Friday. That legislation calls for the creation of a $25 million scholarship tax credit program, which would allow donors to scholarship-granting organizations to recoup most of their contributions in the form of tax credits.
Donors would receive tax credits worth 95% of their contributions to those groups for up to $1 million, with most of the first-time scholarship awards going to students who are in foster care, have special education needs or qualify for reduced-price lunch, according to the bill. The $25 million cap would increase by 25% each year if at least 90% of the tax credits are doled out.
Alvarado – who spoke at Monday’s rally to kick off National School Choice Week that drew more than 150 yellow-scarf-wearing supporters, most of them schoolchildren – told reporters that a scholarship tax credit program is needed to give families options for the education of their children.
"We need to start thinking outside the box to give kids that are underprivileged those same opportunities," Alvarado said, noting that he expected House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, to file a companion bill in the House.
Similar bills have not moved far in the General Assembly, with last year's legislation not getting a vote in the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.
Scholarship tax credit bills have been opposed by groups like the Kentucky Education Association, Kentucky School Boards Association and Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.
They contend that school budgets, which rely on per-pupil funding from the state, would bear the brunt of declining enrollment if more families opt to seek private-school scholarships through such a program.
"When you take one or two students out of a classroom, it doesn’t change the electric bill," said KEA President Eddie Campbell. "It doesn’t change the heating bill. It doesn’t change the number of educators that you need in that building to service the students that come to that school, so yes, when you start taking those dollars away, it does start to directly impact."
KEA leadership, in fact, met with Gov. Andy Beshear during Monday’s school-choice rally. Campbell said they discussed public education as he prepares to unveil his budget proposal on Tuesday.
"Any dollar that you take out of the general fund does impact our public schools because that's one less dollar that we can put toward an opportunity for a student in a public school to be growing and learning," Campbell said outside Beshear’s office Monday. "It's one less dollar for making sure that our schools are safe and we’re providing a safe learning environment, not only for our students, but for the educators who work with those students every day."
Crystal Staley, Beshear's spokeswoman, said the governor opposes SB 110.
Supporters, however, say private-school scholarships are needed when public schools can’t meet the needs of all students.
Akia McNeary, of Florence, said her family struggles financially to send her son to a private school after discovering that public education wasn’t the right fit for him.
"It would relieve some of the stress and the things I have to go through when I do my grocery budget," she told WDRB News.
They're also quick to dismiss the financial concerns cited by public education advocates.
"Public schools have not been harmed in other states," Vandiver said. "... I don’t know how someone can look at a state like Florida, which has over 100,000 kids in their scholarship tax credit program, and then look at their public schools and say that they’re in any way being harmed by this."
