LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's General Assembly passes a one-year budget with few funding increases on Wednesday, nearly $40 million has been earmarked to implement various pieces of last year's sweeping school safety law.
The one-year spending plan, which legislative leaders say will help them get a handle on how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will impact state tax revenues, includes $18.2 million in bonding capacity for school districts to secure their facilities, $13 million for the Kentucky Center for School Safety to fund pieces of the School Safety and Resiliency Act and $7.4 million for the hiring of more school-based mental health professionals.
The total puts the state's initial investment in the school safety law, which came in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School that left two students dead and several others injured, at $38.6 million.
Sen. Max Wise, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee who sponsored the School Safety and Resiliency Act, was pleasantly surprised at the level of spending dedicated for the new law in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
"I had prepared a lot of people who had been asking me about school safety and what the funding was going to look like, and I was very honest," Wise, R-Campbellsville, told WDRB News in a phone interview Wednesday. "I said not just school safety but a lot of things in this budget will probably not be there or at the levels that we had hoped for, but I think school safety came out a winner."
The law and this year's Senate Bill 8, also sponsored by Wise, includes a mix of mandating security measures at school buildings, offering more mental health and counseling services for students, and hiring more school resource officers, which will be required to carry firearms as part of SB 8 after it was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear in February.
Whether school security should be armed was a hotly debated topic by the Jefferson County Board of Education during talks about policies governing the district's internal security officers, which remain unresolved as schools across the state suspend in-person instruction until at least April 20 in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Wise said the one-year budget provides "a very good balance" between boosting security at schools while also providing additional mental health resources for students.
While Wise said he hoped to include funding for school resource officers in future budget talks, he said it was "too soon right now to say" whether additional money for the school safety law will be doled out next year as lawmakers finalize spending for the budget in fiscal year 2022 during the 30-day session.
"Let's give this a year," he said. "Let's see what's working well, and let's see what we need to continue to improve on. I think that's one of the things about the School Safety and Resiliency Act. We need to give it time to be implemented and to show what it's doing and then what we need to change with it."
