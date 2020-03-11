LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A second person who attended a conference at Louisville's downtown Omni hotel last month has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth said in a statement Wednesday that the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, who had been in Louisville in February, has the first presumptive positive case of the virus in Tarrant County, Texas.
Pace attended the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) conference at the Omni from Feb.19-22, the Texas diocese said.
Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church Georgetown in Washington, D.C., also has a verified case of the respiratory virus. He was at the Louisville conference, Episcopal church officials have confirmed.
In a statement Monday, Omni general manager Scott Stuckey said hotel officials are "in touch with local, state and federal agencies, who have indicated that attending or working at a conference with someone who tests positive is not a significant risk factor."
The Omni has not responded to questions posed Monday about any steps it has taken to notify people who may have stayed at the hotel during that period. It also hasn't immediately responded to questions asked Wednesday about its contacts, if any, with Tarrant County health officials.
The Episcopal consortium provided a statement from D.C. Health on Monday claiming that people who attended the conference weren't at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
"Based on our investigation, they were asymptomatic, meaning they were not experiencing symptoms like fever or cough, while they were at the conference," the statement said. "Therefore, there is no identified risk of exposure to CEEP conference attendees as a result of contact with this case."
Pace, the Texas rector, does not know Cole or recall interacting with him at the Louisville conference, according to the Fort Worth diocese.
This story will be updated.
