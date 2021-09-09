FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Senate passed legislation Thursday that would nullify the state’s mask mandate in public schools and grant districts additional flexibility in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 1 passed on a 28-8 vote on the third day of the special legislative session. Democrats Karen Berg, Denise Harper Angel, Morgan McGarvey, Gerald Neal, Reginald Thomas and David Yates and Republicans Alice Forgy Kerr and Brandon Smith voted against the bill.
The legislation would reverse an emergency regulation passed by the Kentucky Board of Education requiring universal masking inside public schools within five days of becoming law. The board would be barred from passing similar emergency regulations until June 1, 2023, if SB 1 becomes law.
That aspect of SB 1 has drawn criticism from Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass and some Democratic lawmakers.
“This bill will give local control back to the districts,” said Sen. Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
SB 1, like its counterpart House Bill 1, would also nullify state masking requirements in child care settings. Masks are required on school buses under a federal directive.
Thomas, a Lexington Democrat and chair of the Senate minority caucus, spoke against lifting Kentucky’s mask mandate before Thursday’s vote.
“We’re going to leave that up to local school boards,” he said of masking policies. “That sounds good ... until we realize that there is no local control of this virus.”
SB 1 would give schools districts up to 20 remote learning days for particular schools, classrooms or groups of students if needed because of COVID-19 exposure. Districts would not get more than the 10 nontraditional instruction days allowed by state law in the bill.
The legislation would allow school districts to use either 2018-19 or 2019-20 attendance data to determine their state funding and ease restrictions on hiring retired or prospective employees and substitutes in response staffing shortages.
SB 1 would also direct the Kentucky Department for Public Health to develop a “test to stay” program to allow districts to test asymptomatic students who have been exposed to those with COVID-19 and allow them to avoid quarantining if they test negative.
SB 1 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
The House Education Committee voted 15-4 shortly after the Senate's approval to send the measure to the House floor.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.