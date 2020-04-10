LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Amazon told employees Thursday of at least the sixth confirmed case of the new coronavirus among the workforce at one of its two Shepherdsville, Ky. warehouses.
The world’s largest online retailer said in a mass-text message to employees that the infected worker was last “on site” on April 5.
SDF-9, which primarily handles returns, has been running since April 1 after an eight-day shutdown at the request of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, which followed the company’s initial confirmation of three cases there on March 23.
Amazon has since told employees of more cases at SDF-9. In one instance earlier this week, the company told workers there were more cases but didn’t specify the number.
Amazon told employees Thursday that, as with previous confirmed infections, it will follow CDC guidance in identifying other workers who may have been exposed to the mostly recently confirmed infected person.
“We have taken a number of measures to keep us all safe and healthy, including MANDATORY social distancing of 6ft with daily audits, thermal temperature checks for ANYONE entering the building, staggered shifts, and extended breaks,” according to the message to employees.
Amazon also reminded employees that they can stay home unpaid without being penalized for an absence.
SDF-9 is co-located with another Amazon warehouse, SDF-4. Employees have said the two facilities often share workers depending daily needs. The company has not told employees of cases at SDF-4.
Amazon’s other large warehouse in the Louisville area is SDF-8 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The company confirmed a virus case there last week.
