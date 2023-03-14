LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A security guard facing a possible life sentence for a murder charge after shooting a man at a downtown gas station last year instead pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter 2nd degree and will spend six-and-a-half years in prison.
The drastically reduced charge came after Tavon Parrish’s attorney found a video on social media of part of the incident where the victim threatened Parrish, giving him a self-defense claim he could use during trial.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashley Adams and defense attorney Keith Kamenish told Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards the store surveillance video showed the victim, David Dickson, 36, holding his hands in the air when he was shot.
But that video had no sound while footage shot by a customer did and “shows a possible self-defense” argument, Adams said.
Kamenish said Dickson threatened to beat Parrish up, according to audio of the customer video.
And while Kamenish acknowledged in an interview that “too much force was used” by Parrish, the threat by Dickson changed how the case would be presented to a jury and this plea is a “mostly reasonable resolution.”
Dickson’s family was present in the courtroom but did not speak.
Parrish, who chose not to address the court, will not be eligible for probation.
Parrish, 32, of Jeffersonville, Ind. was working as security at the Thornton's on Broadway at First Street, when then the shooting happened about 10 p.m. June 12, 2022.
Parrish gave a mirandized statement to detectives that said he pointed his weapon at Dickson and confronted him about allegedly stealing a can of beer. The two argued, and Parrish said he shot Dickson because he believed the man wanted to fight him.
Dickson died at the scene.
