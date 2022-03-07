LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least two members of the Jefferson County Board of Education support easing COVID-19 mitigation strategies at Kentucky’s largest school district to match recent changes to federal and state recommendations.
Board members James Craig, who represents District 3, and Sarah Cole McIntosh, who represents District 7, also cited the drop in local COVID-19 caseloads as part of their support to revisit district policies regarding indoor masking, quarantining, isolations and contact tracing.
Both supported Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio’s proposal to reduce quarantine and isolation times and eliminate contact tracing based on revised federal and state guidance, which was defeated by a one-vote margin in January.
“With the precipitous decline of COVID transmission in Louisville, we have to revisit that (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, and it’s my view that we should adopt the most recent iteration of that guidance for masking in JCPS,” Craig said, referring to the agency’s recommendation to require indoor masking only in communities with high levels of COVID-19 transmission based on caseloads and hospitalizations.
Jefferson County was in the medium transmission category of the CDC’s new COVID-19 metric, which has been adopted by the Kentucky Department for Public Health to report county-level transmission rates, as of Friday.
Counties with medium levels of COVID-19 transmission are asked to consider universal indoor masking in congregate settings and targeted masking in schools and other places after exposures. JCPS requires indoor face coverings for everyone inside district buildings.
“No one on the board is a medical professional,” McIntosh said. “We’ve said all along that we were going to follow CDC and state guidance and look to the medical community for their leadership on that, and I think we have to be consistent with that. We can't change course now and start essentially making our own goals as we go along. Families need transparency, and they need to know what to expect.”
Pollio and his administrative team at JCPS have provided regular updates on the district’s COVID-19 response during board meetings, and another is slated for Tuesday’s meeting. Pollio has previously told WDRB News that board members can propose and vote on changes to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy at any meeting.
Whether Pollio intends to offer another recommendation related to easing the district’s COVID-19 response remains unclear. The board is scheduled to discuss the updated federal and state guidance as part of the district’s regular COVID-19 update, according to meeting materials.
“I make recommendations usually,” he said Monday. “We haven't had a chance to talk about it since the numbers have dramatically decreased.”
The district reported 115 active COVID-19 cases among students and 44 among staff as of 4:01 p.m. Monday. That continues a downward trend the district has seen through its own diagnostic screening, according to Tuesday’s board meeting materials.
JCPS COVID-19 testing programs recorded their highest numbers of positive case recently in the three weeks after students and staff returned the Christmas holiday, district data show. Nearly 39,000 tests were administered to students and 20,623 were administered to staff in that timeframe, and 4,507 students and 1,407 ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.
The most recent three-week period, which does not cover the week of Feb. 27, saw those caseloads and testing positivity rates drop sharply for JCPS internal testing programs, data show. Seven-hundred-and-eighty-three students tested positive for COVID-19 from 68,669 tests administered in that timeframe, and 15,480 COVID-19 tests for staff yielded 366 positive results, according to JCPS data.
Both McIntosh and Craig said they support adjusting COVID-19 protocols as needed.
“I think we have to take things as the situation warrants at that given time and then build in some flexibility to be able to respond if and when that circumstance changes,” McIntosh said.
In fact, Craig said he hoped to discuss the possibility of giving Pollio authority to adjust the district’s COVID-19 response as needed. He noted that the Fayette County Board of Education took a similar step in allowing Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrius Liggins to halt that district’s mask mandate once COVID-19 cases drop.
Fayette County was one of several counties with high COVID-19 transmission as of Friday.
“I hope that we have a chance to discuss that at tomorrow's meeting,” Craig said of the recent decision by the FCPS board.
Craig said most who reach out to him support easing COVID-19 measures, such as dropping the JCPS mask mandate.
“I do think the tide has shifted, and I think that it is important for this board to abide by public health guidance on these topics,” he said. “... I think it’s important for the board to have the authority to mask and to engage in aggressive mitigation strategies should that happen, and it would be difficult for us to do so or to maintain our authority to do so if we don’t also respond to the science when numbers are in decline.”
