LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Passport Health Plan on Friday is set to announce a pause in construction on its west Louisville headquarters building and health campus, according to a source with knowledge of the company’s plans.
The construction stop escalates the Louisville nonprofit’s fight with Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration over rate cuts that Passport says will leave it insolvent within months.
The Medicaid managed care organization, which serves over 200,000 in the Louisville region and over 300,000 in Kentucky, sued Bevin’s Cabinet for Health & Family Services last week and is asking a judge for an immediate order to reverse the cuts.
Passport spokesman Ben Adkins did not immediately respond to a voicemail and text message on Friday.
This story will be updated.