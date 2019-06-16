LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of orchestrating the murder of a woman in Alaska by "catfishing" two teenagers to carry out the killing.
Twenty-one-year-old Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, is accused of offering $9 million to 18-year-old Denali Brehmer to rape and murder someone in Alaska, according to court documents.
Brehmer, and 16-year-old Kayden McIntosh, led Cynthia Hoffman into the woods under the guise of going on a hike and then shot her in the back of the head and dumped her body in a nearby river, according to prosecutors in Alaska.
"Brehmer was communicating with and sending videos and/or photographs of the events to Schilmiller at his directive throughout" the murder, the court documents say.
According to police, Schilmiller was posing as a fake person named "Tyler" from Kansas for several weeks and presented himself as a multi-millionaire to Brehmer.
Schilmiller was interviewed by federal agents on June 10 during which he admitted to orchestrating the plan, court documents say.
"... He further admitted to telling Brehmer to kill Hoffman that he and Brehmer had been planning a murder for three weeks. Schilmiller stated that he chose Hoffman as the victim," the documents say.
Authorities also claim that Schilmiller tried to black mail Brehmer into raping someone after the murder. There was no evidence to indicate that Hoffman was sexually assaulted.
Investigators say that Brehmer and Hoffman were good friends.
Schilmiller became connected to the case when authorities first began investigating the murder. Detectives discovered numerous text and video messages between Brehmer and Schilmiller, many of a sexual nature.
Federal court documents say police discovered videos of Brehmer sexually assaulting a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old that she sent Schilmiller.
One text message from Schilmiller included in the documents reads as follows:
"It's cute do hotter videos. Hold her down and stuff. Fight her. Impress me. Spam me 20 pictures surprise me. Pics of her in underwear."
Schilmiller is facing numerous federal child pornography charges.
