LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demand for virtual instruction at Greater Clark County Schools and New Albany Floyd County Schools remains low amid the recent escalation of COVID-19 cases across Indiana.
Both school districts, which each have more than 10,000 students, are offering virtual learning options for students.
At GCCS, Superintendent Mark Laughner said 155 students in kindergarten through 12th grade have enrolled in the district’s virtual classes, and about 20 more have requested to join after the June 11 registration deadline passed.
“Because of the whole Delta variant thing, we’ve had a few more requests and we’re evaluating that now,” Laughner said Monday.
The district expects to decide on adding those students to its virtual courses, which are handled by third-party vendor Edmentum, by the end of the week, he said.
NAFCS has about 100 students in sixth through 12th grades enrolled in online classes, according to Assistant Superintendent Steve Griffin. District teachers provide math and English instruction through Google Meet while other courses are offered through an online program called Edgenuity, he said.
“We haven’t seen any major uptick due to the variant,” Griffin said in an email to WDRB News when asked about requests to join the district’s virtual academy.
Both districts are prepared to transition students to alternate learning models if they must quarantine because of COVID-19 infections and exposures.
Laughner said the district learned last school year how to handle disruptions caused by the coronavirus and that individual schools could be moved to virtual learning if staffing shortages require it. Individual students who must quarantine will work with their teachers to get assignments while they’re out of school, he said.
“Last year, we had four or five schools where we had to go to virtual learning with that individual school for a week at a time just to get the staff back from quarantine. So we’re prepared to do that again this year if we need to,” Laughner said. “We hope we don’t have to.”
Griffin said COVID-19 exposures will be handled “on a case-by-case basis” during the upcoming school year.
“We will offer alternative instruction options to students who may be quarantined,” he said.
GCCS started the 2021-22 school year July 28 while NAFCS begins classes Tuesday.
