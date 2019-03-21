LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The state is set to increase payments to the five organizations that manage Medicaid coverage in Kentucky on April 1, but it’s unclear whether the boost will rescue financially struggling Passport Health Plan, the primary Medicaid contractor in the Louisville area.
Doug Hogan, a spokesman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said the proposed rates scheduled to take effect next month “do result in increases” for both of the state’s Medicaid regions, one of which is the greater Louisville area dominated by Passport.
“While we have no way to predict the impact these rates will have on Passport’s operations, we are certainly hopeful the new rates will improve their ability to continue operations,” Hogan said.
In a statement, Passport said it is “evaluating the impact of the rates on Passport’s financial outlook,” but the organization would not comment on whether the new rates are sufficient to reverse the dire financial situation it claims to face.
Passport has been publicly feuding with Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration since January over rate cuts that the Louisville-based nonprofit says it cannot sustain. Passport CEO Mark Carter has said that without a boost in payments, the organization would not last through the end of 2019.
Passport posted a $122 million net loss in 2018 on about $2 billion in revenue – almost all of it Medicaid money from federal and state governments. The organization expects to lose $144 million this year.
The state has said the rate cuts, which were implemented in the fall of 2018, are based on sound actuarial data and apply not only to Passport but the other “managed care organizations” providing Medicaid benefits in the greater Louisville region. Passport has 65 percent of the region’s Medicaid market.
State officials have also questioned Passport’s management and claimed the organization has higher administrative costs than the other four Medicaid contractors, which are for-profit health insurance companies – a claim Passport disputes.
“They are a very poorly run operation from a financial standpoint, it would seem …There is only so much you can do for an operation that cannot maintain itself financially,” Bevin told reporters on March 5.
Passport has appealed the rates to state officials and also filed a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court, which the cabinet has asked a judge to dismiss.
Asked whether the April 1 rate changes were prompted by the dispute with Passport, Hogan said it is “scheduled rate adjustment” and the continuation of a rate-setting process that began in late 2018.
The new rates would last through June 30, 2020.