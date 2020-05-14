LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A swath of Indiana’s southeastern counties, including Clark, Floyd and Harrison, has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the state, according to projections from a groundbreaking study released Wednesday.
Researchers with the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis tested 4,611 people across the state for the disease and its antibodies, an analysis meant to determine how prevalent infections have been in Indiana.
They concluded that an estimated 2.8% of Hoosiers had the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or about 186,000, around May 1. That’s nearly 11 times more than the 17,000 confirmed cases at the time.
But the highest proportion of COVID-19 was in a 12-county region stretching from Harrison County to Franklin County near Cincinnati. About 4.9% of the overall population in that area has contracted the disease at some point, the study estimates.
It didn’t provide individual county data. Besides the Louisville-area counties, the region also includes rural Decatur County, which had a cluster of cases as the virus began spreading and now has the same rate of per-capita cases as densely populated Marion County.
The study’s data didn’t surprise health officials in Clark and Floyd counties, who noted Thursday that the southeastern section of the state includes large metro areas like Louisville and Cincinnati; the first wave of the virus tended to hit some urban areas harder.
“We knew that we were having a fairly high incidence of cases to start out with,” said Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County’s health officer.
More than two months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indiana, there have been 31.8 diagnosed infections in Floyd County per 10,000 people, according to state data. That’s lower than the overall per-capital rate in Indiana of 38.7.
Harris said he focused on another major finding from the study: 45 percent of Hoosiers who tested positive said they had no symptoms at all.
“We already knew that people could spread the disease even before they had developed a fever, but to have that high of a number – that’s a significant concern,” he said.
As Indiana businesses and services start to reopen this month, Harris said the rate of asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 should send a “clear-cut message here.”
“The message is that people need to maintain their social distancing,” he said. “They need to continue to use masks whenever possible and we need to use the best hygiene techniques that each person can have.”
Restaurants and personal services like tattoo parlors and barbers resumed limited operations on Monday. Because it can take five days for some symptoms of COVID-19 to show up, Harris expects it will be early next week before health officials know if there has been an increase in new cases.
The study also found that Indiana’s death rate from the virus was 0.58%, or roughly six times higher than the 0.1% mortality rate of the seasonal flu.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he didn’t expect early death rates from COVID-19 of 5-10% to hold up as more people were tested, not just the “sickest of the sick.”
“It’s severe but not to the degree of what the data initially pointed at,” he said.
Yazel said the “low" prevalence rate across the state indicates that it’s feasible to begin easing restrictions meant to keep the virus from spreading.
“Our numbers are showing that it’s a good time to start to move forward, but to watch our data very closely and adjust accordingly,” he said.
The Fairbanks School plans additional tests in June and October, and in April 2021. Researchers caution that the results announced Wednesday are preliminary and could be revised.
The study found that African Americans and Hispanics tested positive for COVID-19 at higher rates, and people were 12 times more likely to test positive if someone in their household had the disease.
The findings “strongly suggests that our social distancing policies played a critical role in curbing the spread of the virus and containing it to within households as opposed to within the community,” said Fairbanks School professor Nir Menachemi, the study’s lead scientist.
But, he noted, the “vast majority” of Hoosiers haven’t been infected.
“As we slowly phase back and reopen the economy, we need to be extra vigilant with any and all safety precautions so that we do not lose the ground that we gained by hunkering down.
