LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana confirmed their first cases of a new coronavirus disease Friday, realizing the predictions of public health officials who warned it was only a matter of time.
In the weeks since the highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory virus reached the U.S., the Louisville region has been preparing for the illness’ potential arrival and reacting to its impact elsewhere.
Companies changed travel policies, cancelling trips to countries where the virus is frequently spreading. Colleges have suspended travel abroad programs. UPS began providing hand-sanitizing gel and masks to pilots flying into China and Asian countries hit by outbreaks.
No changes have been planned to the city’s signature Kentucky Derby or the Kentucky Derby Festival. The organizers of both events say they’re monitoring the virus, including how other sporting events and concerts respond in the weeks ahead.
While influenza has killed substantially more people, the new coronavirus appears to have a higher mortality rate – between 2-3%, according to some estimates. By comparison, 66 people have died from the flu in Kentucky this season among about 19,000 reported cases, or about less than one-half of 1%.
The new coronavirus already has wreaked havoc with some Louisville-area businesses, especially those with overseas markets, and it threatens to disrupt daily life for weeks if it becomes widespread here.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said a person in Lexington tested positive for the coronavirus after a screening by a state laboratory in Frankfort. The patient is a woman from Harrison County, Kentucky, north of Lexington, local officials confirmed.
State epidemiologists now plan to investigate who she was in contact with and any prior travel.
“We expected this. We were ready for it,” Beshear said. “We will respond to it. We will get through this together. Practice good hygiene, and look out for one another.”
Public health officials have urged people to prepare – but not panic.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said last week that people should practice good personal hygiene such as "washing your hands, maybe doing an elbow tap instead of shaking hands and just making sure you're not touching your face or your eyes."
She and other public health officials are urging people to stay home from work and not attend public events if they're sick.
The coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and coughing. About 80% of those infected recover without special treatment, while 17% get seriously ill and develop breathing problems, according to the World Health Organization.
Kentucky began testing last week at a state laboratory in Frankfort, where officials screen samples after consulting with state epidemiologists. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, estimates Kentucky has 800 to 1,000 test kits; as of Saturday, 14 tests have happened.
Stack said public health authorities hope that commercial labs will “come online” and start testing in the coming weeks.
Stack has urged people who are “responsible for communities of individuals,” such as prisons, hospitals and schools, to designate a point person to review state and federal updates daily. Besides the CDC website, CDC.gov, Stack urges people to visit a new state site, kycovid19.ky.gov.
“We are pushing stuff out, but now I need to ask people to do some of the work themselves, because we can’t tell you what to do in your specific institution,” he said Thursday, a day before the confirmed positive test in Kentucky.
In the U.S., 11 deaths linked to the coronavirus have been in Washington state, data show. At least seven of those people reportedly died at a suburban Seattle nursing home.
The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities asked state health officials for guidelines on dealing with virus concerns, including how to report potential cases and handle possible staffing shortages, said Betsy Johnson, the association’s president.
She said nursing homes operators are concerned.
“They’re very aware of what happened in Washington state,” she said. “They know how vulnerable the populations are that they serve and the potential for it if there’s somebody that comes into their community that is infected.”
She told WDRB News on Friday that the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services had yet to deliver a document it had promised long-term care providers. “My frustration level is getting really high,” she said.
Shortly after that interview, the cabinet provided those guidelines.
Businesses react
At Humana, which has 12,000 employees in its Louisville headquarters and 43,000 overall, company leaders are discouraging employees from personal travel outside the U.S., spokeswoman Kate Marx said.
“Specifically, Humana is halting all international business travel and asking employees to cancel non-essential travel within the United States, including conferences and trade shows,” she said in a statement. That policy will be reassessed each month, she added.
UPS is giving facemasks and hand sanitizer to its pilots who fly into China and other counties “affected by the coronavirus,” spokesman Jim Mayer said in an email. He said Chinese regulations require masks to be worn in public.
At least one UPS Worldport hub employee contacted WDRB News last week saying workers aren’t being offering extra protections, such as gloves, for handling packages. Mayer said the company has provided information on a company website to all employees about preventing the spread of viruses, such as the flu and the new coronavirus.
“Worldport has restrooms throughout the building, close to work areas, all with soap and water,” he said. “There’s also sanitizer available at our employee entrances.”
(The World Health Organization believes the virus that causes COVID-19 can live on surfaces for several hours to days, although humidity and the type of surface could affect those lifespans.)
Louisville-based Brown Forman last week tempered its expectations for the end of the fiscal year that ends in April. The liquor giant and maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey had forecast a 5% to 7% growth in its sales but now predicts “low single-digit” growth instead.
Executives said the virus appears to have impacted February sales in China, Italy and in airports and duty-free stores.
Amid fears that the virus could spread easily at large events, Johns Hopkins University announced a ban on spectators at this weekend’s Division III men’s basketball tournament. The move comes after the National College Players Association, an advocacy group, asked the NCAA to weigh holding postseason basketball tournaments without fans.
Churchill Downs Inc. has said it is monitoring the virus as the Kentucky Derby approaches. CEO Bill Carstanjen told financial analysts in late February that Churchill would be watching how other large events handle the virus.
But he said he didn’t expect an “impact … in any meaningful way” to attendance at the 2020 Kentucky Derby on May 2.
The Kentucky Derby Festival was monitoring the virus on Friday and hasn’t made any changes to its lineup, which includes the April Thunder Over Louisville air and fireworks show.
The Louisville Tourism agency and Kentucky Venues, which operates Louisville’s convention and expo centers, issued a joint statement Friday saying they’ve added hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas and begun new cleaning regimens, among other measures.
Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said no conventions or trade shows have cancelled, and no one has even raised that possibility.
“I think everyone is being proactive,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.