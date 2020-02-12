LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The executive Director of TARC resigned suddenly on Wednesday as criticism of his leadership of the public transportation system grew.
Ferdinand Risco joined TARC in 2017 and was named executive director last April. He submitted his resignation to Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday.
"This morning I accepted the resignation of Ferdinand Risco, TARC Executive Director. An interim director will be named soon, and a search for a permanent director will begin. A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition," said Fischer in a statement.
Risco has been under fire in recent weeks as a dispute between TARC and contractors left some disabled riders stranded. TARC contracts out its para-transit service, known as TARC 3, providing transportation services to riders with intellectual or physical disabilities.
TARC is in the midst of a contract transition, cutting ties with its old TARC 3 service provider, First Transit, and moving to an agreement with MV Transportation.
Zoom Group, Inc. is an organization providing support for people with disabilities in Louisville. President and CEO Melissa Marvel said at least 15 clients in pre-vocational training programs did not make it in two weeks ago due to TARC 3 issues with rides.
Risco apologized for those disruptions Tuesday night to the Metro Council Public Works Committee and said the agency is taking steps to assure that riders have a backup from now on.
Service issues are an ongoing concern as drivers, no matter who they work for, deal with a potentially vulnerable population. Through open records requests, WDRB News discovered more than 4,600 complaints logged against the para transit service between January 2017 and August 2019.
"I can tell you very candidly that we continue to look at the customer service organization to see what we can do differently, and that is from a quality assurance standpoint as well as a cost-savings measure," Risco said.
