LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In 2017, the Louisville Arena Authority refinanced its construction debt with a lingering question in the background: How bad would the NCAA punishment be for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program?
Just months earlier, U of L was linked to a “pay-for-play” college basketball recruiting scandal on the heels of violations involving sex parties for recruits and players. Some analysts suggested the program could face sanctions as severe as the “death penalty,” possibly costing a full season of play or more.
Fast forward to 2020. U of L, the KFC Yum! Center’s main tenant, sent its response to the notice of allegations earlier this week and now waits for a reply.
Rather than the NCAA’s decision, the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in Louisville have put the Yum! Center’s near-term financial future under scrutiny. The public arena relies heavily on sales taxes generated downtown – at bars, restaurants, hotels and shops -- to make bond payments.
But there have been no public events at the arena since March, resulting in lost revenues inside and outside the building at Second and Main streets. Meanwhile, some downtown businesses have closed, while the pandemic has forced restaurants to reduce capacity and dispersed corporate jobs from the city’s center.
Some sports venues, including Lynn Family Stadium and Cardinal Stadium, have allowed a limited number of fans at their games. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has yet to sign off on a Yum! Center reopening.
“We’re certainly hoping that we’ll have basketball this fall,” said Eric Granger, the Yum! Center’s general manager. “We’re preparing our plans to present to the governor’s office, as well as working with the University of Louisville to be ready once we get the approvals to have games.”
Louisville men’s coach Chris Mack suggested Friday on Twitter that the city could host a college basketball “bubble” with eight to 12 teams playing games Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.
There are no concerts or other events planned for the rest of the year at the Yum! Center; the earliest those could happen would be spring 2021, Granger said.
The upheaval during 2020 will likely have a delayed effect on the arena’s finances.
Unlike some other venues, the Yum! Center’s debt obligations largely come from fixed sources such as annual payments from U of L and a Metro government contribution.
But the biggest revenue stream is from tax increment financing, or TIF, which sets aside a portion of sales and property taxes from a two-square-mile area around the arena for the project’s debt.
Instead of all of those taxes going to government coffers, a share is rebated to the arena authority from the prior year’s TIF. For example, the agency expects to receive a check for taxes generated in 2019 in the coming weeks.
The TIF district generated $11.4 million in 2018, slightly below projections of $12.2 million, according to arena financial documents. It had been projected to increase to about $13 million for 2019, $14 million for 2020 and more than $15 million for 2021.
The Kentucky International Convention Center is one of the biggest contributors to the arena’s TIF district; it has two events listed the remainder of the year.
Bond ratings agency S&P warned in March that “fallout from the coronavirus, including an economic recession, could also materially lower TIF sales tax revenues, which are volatile and together with TIF property tax revenues account for more than a third of total revenues.”
As a whole, the arena owes nearly $17 million this year in bond payments; $20.6 million next year; and about $21 million in 2022.
Louisville Metro government makes an annual guaranteed payment of $10.8 million. The rest of the money expected for debt service comes from U of L’s $2.42 million yearly lease payment; naming rights and sponsorship revenues; and some revenues from arena events, such as premium seating and concession sales.
In all, arena officials had projected well above $30 million per year in total arena revenues for the bond obligations over the first half of the decade.
Even if those revenues fail to materialize – as is expected this year – the 2017 bond refinancing deal pumped additional money into a reserve account for meeting debt payments. That account has about $31 million, bond documents show.
The arena authority, a public agency appointed by Kentucky’s governor and Louisville’s mayor, had faced the possibility of defaulting on its debt requirements early this decade without refinancing. Like a home mortgage, the new terms reduced the annual payments at first – although ultimately the arena board will owe more.
“The ability to refinance those (bonds) put us in a financial picture that now we have money set aside for situations like this, as well as having capital funds to make sure the arena stays state of the art,” Granger said.
The arena authority also has yet to formalize an extension of the building’s naming rights deal with Louisville-based Yum! Brands that brings in about $1.4 million in revenue for debt payments. The contract expires September 30, but representatives of both sides say they hope to reach a new agreement.
“We’re committed to Louisville and are interested in continuing our relationship with the KFC Yum! Center if we can come to a mutual agreement on an extension,” Yum! Brands said in a statement.
Granger declined to comment in detail about the negotiations.
“We’re very happy with our relationship with Yum! Brands,” he said. “They’ve been a great partner and we’re looking forward to having further conversations.”
