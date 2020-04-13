LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The second employee at UPS’ global air in Louisville to die from the new coronavirus was a member of Teamsters Local 89, the union representing the bulk of UPS’ Louisville-area workers including thousands of package handlers and delivery drivers.
“This sadly marks the first member of our Local Union who has lost their life to the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping our country,” Teamsters Local 89 said in a post on its website Monday.
The union did not name the deceased employee, and efforts to confirm the employee’s identity and reach family members were ongoing as of Monday.
WDRB reported Saturday that UPS told some workers of the death in an internal memo. The company is not releasing information publicly about the number of COVID-19 infections among its workforce.
The local union has not responded to several inquires from WDRB over the last week to discuss the situation at UPS and its efforts to protect its members’ safety.
“As we have since the beginning of this crisis, Teamsters Local 89 remains resolute in our belief that the safety and wellbeing of working people must come first,” the union said in the Monday post, which was not attributed to an individual. “We continue to be in daily contact with UPS and all other Local 89 employers to bring attention to any and all safety concerns our membership has.”
In a separate post on its website, the union listed more than a dozen items that it and the company have agreed to regarding UPS Worldport, including more shuttles, hand sanitizer and masks for employees.
“Partnership is needed now more than ever,” the union said in the post.
Roml Ellis, a 55-year-old management-level employee at UPS Worldport, died of the virus on April 4.