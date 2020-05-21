LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a dozen Louisville restaurants have applied for outdoor seating permits on sidewalks and other public rights of way since Mayor Greg Fischer said last week that his administration would temporary relax requirements for outdoor dining approval and waive fees.
Restaurants in Kentucky are preparing to reopen to in-person diners for the first time in two months on Friday, and Gov. Andy Beshear's regulations allow unlimited outdoor seating while imposing a 33% limit on indoor seating.
"We just figured the more, the merrier. With us getting cut down to 33% inside, the more seats we could have outside, the better," said John Murrow, whose family owns Check's Cafe in Schnitzelburg. "The city usually doesn't make things that easy."
Check's already has seven tables in the front of its restaurant on Burnette Avenue, but Murrow said the plan is to add more.
Applications for sidewalk seating viewable on Metro's land use portal likely understate the number of restaurants preparing new outdoor seating.
That's because the permit applications relate only to seating on public rights of way.
Restaurants are free to add outdoor seating on private property like parking lots without a permit, though the city is asking that they submit "outdoor seating plans," Louisville Forward spokeswoman Caitlin Bowling said.
For example, Dundee Tavern in the Belknap neighborhood has added a tent to its adjacent parking lot for outdoor seating, though no sidewalk permit was needed.
Public records show 14 applications for permits for outdoor seating on public rights of way submitted since Fischer's May 12 announcement. However, Metro's online portal displayed information sufficient for WDRB to identify 11 of those restaurants:
Restaurant
Address
Diamond Station
2280 Bardstown Road 40205
Ciao Ristorante
1201 Payne Street 40206
Liege & Dairy
2212 Holiday Manor Center 40222
Check's Café
1101 E Burnette Ave 40217
Monnik Beer Co.
1036 E Burnette Ave 40217
Tea Station Asian Bistro
9422 Norton Commons Blvd 40059
Sol Aztecas
2427 Bardstown Road 40205
Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
214 S Clay Street 40202
Wick's Pizza
975 Baxter Avenue 40204
Purrfect Day Café
1741 Bardstown Road 40205
Galaxie
732 E Market Street 40202