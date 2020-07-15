LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two group submitted proposals to redevelop the old Urban Government Center in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood.
The new plans come nearly seven months after the company Metro government chose for the project in 2017 backed out of the deal. The Marian Group cited the city’s failure to secure land-use and other approvals as promised.
That prompted Louisville Forward, the city’s economic development arm, to seek another round of submissions for the 10-acre site on Barret Avenue that houses former government office buildings and the old Kentucky Baptist Hospital.
Now, Booker Design Collaborative and Underhill Associates, are vying for the rights to revitalize the property. Among other things, city officials have required development plans to include a mix of uses and be “compatible” with surrounding neighborhoods; address in detail the old hospital building; and commit to a “community benefits agreement.”
Metro government won’t allow heavy manufacturing-type uses; “extensive” surface parking; drug treatment facilities; half-way houses; car lots; massage parlors; or tobacco or vape businesses.
Underhill Associates, was a losing bidder during the city’s initial proposal. Steve Smith, managing member of the Booker team, also lost out on the work in 2017 through a different venture.
Metro government plans to make its decision after getting input from a project advisory group from surrounding neighborhoods. The selection committee will be made up of government officials.
The Booker and Underhill plans can be read here: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/advanced-planning-and-sustainability/urban-government-center. People can comment on the website until August 10.
