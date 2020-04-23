FILE - This March 16, 2020, file photo shows chairs placed on top of tables at a restaurant in New York, as the state joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters. Small business owners hoping for quick loans from the government were in a holding pattern Monday, April 6, 2020, waiting on their bank to either take their application or, if it did, send them the money. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)