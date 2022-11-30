LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville named Dr. Kim Schatzel as its next president on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The appointment was ratified during a special meeting of the university's board of trustees, who have convened behind closed doors for months to narrow the field.
Dr. Kim Schatzel comes from Towson University, where she has served since 2016. The institution describes itself as, "Maryland's second largest and fastest growing university, as well as the largest university -- public or private -- in Greater Baltimore."
Among her achievements cited by Towson are the establishment of the university's Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity, the hiring of the university's inaugural vice president of advancement and revamped the school's branding image to "retell the contemporary story of Towson University and its significant impact on Baltimore, Maryland, and the entire Mid-Atlantic Region."
Schatzel replaces Neeli Bendapudi, who led the university from 2018 to 2021. Bendapudi, the former provost of the University of Kansas, left U of L in December 2021 to become president of Penn State University.
Bendapudi's short tenure at U of L left trustees determined to find a leader willing to make a long-term commitment to the university.
Raymond Burse, the trustee who led the presidential search, has said the board wanted someone willing to stay in the job for seven to 10 years.
"The university community needs some continuity," Burse, chairman of the presidential search committee, told WDRB News in October. "They need somebody that's going to be here, that's going to provide consistent leadership that they can count on."
Other than Bendapudi, U of L has had a turbulent succession of interim administrators since the board forced the resignation of James Ramsey, who had led the university for 14 years, in 2016.
