LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said in a campus-wide message Thursday that U of L has “much work to do to make sure that all students (and faculty and staff) feel welcome and supported,” following an incident in which a student allegedly distributed anti-gay literature to the school’s Introduction to LGBTQ Studies class.
At the same time, U of L needs to be cognizant of its status a public university that upholds constitutional free speech, with “a commitment to prepare students for ideas rather than protect them from ideas, however disagreeable they may be to any of us personally,” Bendapudi wrote in the message.
“For a public university, failure to protect free speech leads to significant consequences if we infringe on one’s constitutional rights. At the same time, as a university we have the right, in fact an obligation, to educate our community and advance our goals of creating an inclusive environment,” Bendapudi wrote.
The incident involving the LGBTQ class first came to light on Monday when Ricky Jones, chairman of U of L’s Pan-African Studies department, described it on Twitter.
This is more than 240 characters, so I had to write it up. What's going on at @uofl right now is DANGEROUS! I'm angry and DEEPLY disappointed in some of the folks in leadership positions right now! Something needs to be done IMMEDIATELY! @UofLPresNeeli
“The interloper, who is not enrolled in the course, came to the class, placed anti-gay literature (cloaked in religious dress) on desks before students arrived and then lurked outside the class,” Jones wrote in his Courier-Journal column published Wednesday. “After being asked to leave by the professor, he returned to the class for a repeat performance two days later. Needless to say, in this era of nationwide school shootings, the professor and students were disturbed.”
Bendapudi’s entire message:
UofL Family:
I’m following up on the note I sent yesterday.
From day one on campus, I have pledged to you that we will be a great place to learn, to work, and in which to invest because we celebrate diversity, foster equity, and strive for inclusion. We characterize our lofty aspirations as CARDINAL principles. Our very first commitment is to be a Community of Care. In a community, we deeply care about and support one another.
I learned today from my conversation how frightening and painful the experience was for the bright, passionate, and engaged students in Dr. Kaila Story’s Introduction to LGBTQ Studies class. I also learned we have much work to do to make sure that all students (and faculty and staff) feel welcome and supported on our campus. There are clearly areas where we need to improve in terms of caring for our campus community, communicating appropriately, and responding swiftly. For everyone who shares these sentiments, I see you. I hear you. And I commit that we will work together to be better and to do better. I also shared with the students the steps that Dean Owen, Provost Boehm, and I have already taken and the steps we will be taking to ensure their safety.
The students and I discussed how, as a learning community at a public university, we also respect and must uphold free speech rights protected by the First Amendment. We express this in the CARDINAL Principles as a commitment to prepare students for ideas rather than protect them from ideas, however disagreeable they may be to any of us personally. This is not just some abstract ideal that institutions of higher education espouse. For a public university, failure to protect free speech leads to significant consequences if we infringe on one’s constitutional rights. At the same time, as a university we have the right, in fact an obligation, to educate our community and advance our goals of creating an inclusive environment.
As our own Dr. Jeffrey C. Sun and his co-author point out in their book, Student Clashes on Campus: A Leadership Guide to Free Speech (2020), all institutions of higher education, especially public institutions that are subject to the First Amendment, grapple with how to balance these twin goals of inclusion and free speech. When these values don’t align, tensions will arise, as they did on our campus. Among many things I learned from the book, there are two that I would like to highlight as areas for us to work on. One I will call the Knowledge Gap (my words): not just students, but faculty and staff across the country do not understand the obligations of public institutions of higher education as it relates to the First Amendment. We must and will remedy this knowledge gap by providing resources and opportunities to engage on the topic. Provost Boehm and Dean Owen will work with key campus constituencies to facilitate these conversations.
The second, and the more important, I will call the Understanding Gap. We cannot assume that everybody’s experience mirrors our own. We must make an effort to understand how we each experience the world we inhabit. For marginalized students in particular, it is not just one incident or expression that is the concern. It is about campus climate, about safety, and about whether a person feels truly and fully included. This gap cannot be fixed simply by just a series of workshops. It will require critical reflection on how our words and deeds impact others. It will require dedication to the principle of inclusion. It will require collective hard work, every day. As Dr. Story put it, this will require commitment and vigilance. It will require us to be the community of care that supports and challenges and promotes and celebrates all Cardinals, in all their glorious intersecting identities, as they realize their full potential. This work begins with me and I know and honor and accept that. But it must include you as well, or we will not succeed. I am counting on you!
Neeli
Resources for Students - You are not alone!
• UofL Counseling Center: 502-852-6585
• UofL Police: 502-852-6111 or call 911
• PEACC Center: 502-852-2663
• Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860
• Trevor Project Lifeline: 866-488-7386 or www.thetrevorproject.org/pages/get-help-now
• Trevor Space, social networking site for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth ages 13 through 24 and their friends and allies. www.trevorspace.org
Connect with the LGBT Center
• Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 – 5:00 p.m., Strickler 126
• Website: https://louisville.edu/lgbt
• Instagram: LGBTCenterUofL
• Facebook: The LGBT Center at the University of Louisville