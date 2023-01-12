LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The proposed redevelopment of the old Urban Government Center site moved forward Thursday after a planning panel set a public hearing for a zoning request.
The action by Metro government's Land Development and Transportation Committee came after residents and neighborhood leaders spoke for and against the plans for the site at Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street.
Former Mayor Greg Fischer's administration chose the Paristown Preservation Trust in 2021 to revitalize an area where a series of vacant and abandoned government buildings now stand. The trust wants to build apartments, condominiums, a hotel, office space, retail and a parking garage there.
In order to do that, it needs the land rezoned. The matter now goes to the Louisville Metro Planning Commission, which could decide as early as next month whether to recommend that the Metro Council approve or deny the land-use change.
But even as the project advances, a key aspect remains unresolved: a deal among neighbors, Metro government and the Paristown Preservation Trust development group that must happen before the city sells the 10-acre, publicly-owned site for $1.
The sides have yet to reach a compromise after months of work on the community benefits agreement, which has been a sticking point in the overall progress of the plan.
"We're frustrated with the lack of specificity. It's not enforceable," Eric Baldwin, a member of the city-created neighborhood advisory panel, told WDRB News this week. "There's no accountability for things like the traffic. We told everybody in our neighborhood at this point we're no longer trying to negotiate with the developer until they're willing to budge some on the language."
The panel has requested a meeting with new Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg before the Planning Commission takes up the rezoning request on Feb. 7.
Kevin Trager, Greenberg's press secretary, said in a statement Thursday that the mayor met with some residents about the project during an open house at his inauguration last week.
"He believes the project has great potential and he is looking forward to more dialogue with all stakeholders involved," Trager said.
Representatives of five neighborhoods are negotiating the benefits agreement. The most recent version addresses things such as traffic, parking, rideshare areas and security.
Baldwin, who lives in Paristown Pointe, cited language in the current draft about the proposed reuse of an old steam plant on the property. Part of the building could be used as a community center.
The draft, which the neighborhood group provided to WDRB, says that the developer "agrees to have discussions" with the neighborhood about placing the words "Paristown Pointe" on the steam plant building.
"That's nice to hear that but that's super vague," Baldwin said.
He said other neighbors raised concerns during a meeting in late December to review the latest version of the agreement. One of them called it "unenforceable," Baldwin said.
"You used a bunch of words that say, 'We will think about getting together with you at some indefinite point in the future,'" Baldwin said. "That's really no good whatsoever."
Members of the development team did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the benefits agreement on Thursday.
But Jeff O'Brien, chief of the Louisville Forward economic development agency, said in an interview that he believes an agreement ultimately will be reached. He added that it's important to understand what additional concerns the neighborhood representatives have.
"We're optimistic that we'll be able to sit down with the neighborhood advisory group and the developer and get a finalized document," he said.
One issue that emerged at Thursday's meeting was the location of a hotel planned for the site. Several speakers said they don't like the building, which would include condominiums and a 100-room hotel, sitting on Vine Street rather than the busier Barret Avenue.
Rich Carlson, a member of the planning committee, asked project attorney Jon Baker whether the developers would consider moving the hotel. Baker responded by saying "that's something we can discuss."
The site plans for office, commercial and hotel uses are "interchangeable," he said. "Nothing's set in stone."
O'Brien said after the meeting: "I think that that's an issue that's on the table here and still being discussed."
The property includes the former Kentucky Baptist Hospital building, along with buildings once used by the Louisville Metro Housing Authority and Metro police. It's bounded by Barret Avenue, East Breckinridge Street, Vine Street and Lampton Street.
All the buildings would be razed, except for the steam plant structure.
A development agreement gave the trust until Dec. 31, 2022 to receive several government approvals, such as a property-wide rezoning. But that agreement was extended by a year in late December.
The city also requires that in order to qualify for tax increment financing, or TIF, the Paristown group must ensure that at least 10 percent of rental units are leased for less than market rate prices. The Metro Council would have to approve the TIF.
People living near the property testified for and against the Paristown Preservation Trust's proposal during Thursday's meeting.
Jim Schorch, an Original Highlands resident who serves on the neighborhood advisory panel, said he doesn't believe the developers have given "satisfactory and specific information for us to go forward." He argued that neighbors need "assurances" to address potential impacts associated with the project, such as increased traffic.
A traffic study was performed recently, but some neighbors say they haven't had enough time to review it. Shannon Musselman, president of the Paristown Pointe Neighborhood Association, said she used a city-funded grant to fly a drone over the area to gather traffic information.
Cindy Pablo, a longtime Paristown Pointe resident and former neighborhood association member, said she doesn't like where the hotel is proposed, but that the overall plan will benefit the area.
"This is something that, in the long run, it's going to be better for all those who live there," she said.
Pablo also criticized some of the neighborhood committee members for displaying yard signs that call the development deal a land giveaway.
"I don't see how the people that are supposedly on a committee that are supposed to be working for our benefit package--I don't see how that is working in our best interest trying to have negativity and compromise what good things have already come," she said.
In response to a remark made at the meeting, Jefferson County Public Schools acknowledged it has had "some discussions" with the Paristown Preservation Trust about putting its main offices at the redevelopment site.
School district spokesman Mark Hebert said the Paristown group submitted the only response to a request for proposals for a new central office building.
The public hearing on the zoning change is scheduled for February 7 at 6 p.m. at the Ernest "Camp" Edwards Education Center, 701 South Hancock Street.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.