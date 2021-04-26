LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will launch a federal civil investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department over its policing practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday.
The review will determine if there are patterns of excessive force and unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures, as well as whether Louisville police unlawfully execute search warrants on private homes. Among other things, the probe will include a comprehensive review of policies and training and assess "systems of accountability," Garland said.
"We will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead," Garland said during a press conference in Washington.
The probe is the second into a police agency in as many weeks, joining a review of the Minneapolis department a day after a jury found former officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.
Louisville police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old former emergency room tech and EMT, inside her apartment in March 2020 during an early-morning raid during a narcotics investigation. No illegal drugs or money were found in her home.
Officers combined to return 32 shots. Taylor was hit six times and died in her hallway around 1 a.m. She and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had been in bed when police attempted to serve the warrant, Walker has said. Walker, who fired a single shot as police entered the apartment, said he believed officers were intruders.
Taylor’s death spurred months of protests in Louisville and in other cities, putting scrutiny on the police surveillance and warrant that led them to Taylor’s door while officers served a series of simultaneous warrants at known drug houses miles away.
In recent years, LMPD has also faced criticism for a series of controversial traffic stops of Black citizens. Video of the stop of teenager Tae-Ahn Lea went viral. The teenager was pulled over near 18th Street and Algonquin Parkway, handcuffed and detained for allegedly making a wide turn, according to police. He was pulled from his car, handcuffed for nearly 20 minutes and made to wait for a drug search with a police K-9.
In addition, the DOJ plans to investigate whether the department "unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes."
In February, WDRB and KyCIR highlighted a series of questionable tactics used by LMPD officers to obtain search warrants. The investigation found that officer Brian Bailey obtained more residential search warrants than any other LMPD officer between January 2019 and June 2020, according to an analysis of all 472 publicly available warrants from that period. He obtained more search warrants than the next two officers combined.
Attorneys have raised flags about Bailey’s use of confidential informants, accusing him in court of relying on “boilerplate” affidavits and, in some cases, making up information.
In the Taylor case, the detective who petitioned a judge for a “no-knock” search warrant acknowledged that information in his affidavit was not accurate.
On March 12, a day before the raid on Taylor's Springfield Drive unit, a warrant affidavit written by Detective Joshua Jaynes said he had “verified through a US Postal Inspector” that drug suspect Jamarcus Glover, whom Taylor had dated, has been receiving packages at Taylor’s home.
But an investigative report from LMPD's Public Integrity Unit found that officers instead asked two members of the Shively Police Department to check with a postal inspector and were told there were no packages being sent to Taylor’s home.
Jaynes was fired by former interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry for violating policies related to preparing the Taylor warrant and for being "untruthful" in his request for it. He has appealed the dismissal.
"You failed to mention the information used was not verified specifically by you," Gentry wrote in a termination letter. "You did not have contact with a U.S. Postal Inspector. You did not 'verify' this statement you swore to in the affidavit."
Last September, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into a nearby apartment. None of the officers who fired their weapons into Taylor's home was charged in connection with her death.
Garland said following the completion of the inquiry, the Department of Justice will issue a report "if there is reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory violations."
If issues are discovered, DOJ will work with the city and LMPD to determine "mutually agreeable steps" to correct the violations, Garland said. If no agreement is reached, DOJ can sue to force the department into changes.
This story may be updated.
