LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two schools in Kentucky's largest school district have suspended live instruction through Google Meet after some teachers had lessons disrupted on the first day of classes Tuesday.
Letters from three leaders at high schools in Jefferson County Public Schools indicated that "some middle and high schools" experienced such "isolated incidents" on Tuesday, the first day of classes for the 2020-21 school year.
Southern High School Principal Tyler Shearon wrote in a letter posted on social media Wednesday that the school will stop providing live instruction for the rest of the week after some students logged into classes only to disrupt teaching.
"The behavior that took place today was inappropriate and will not be tolerated," Shearon said in the letter, dated Tuesday. "An investigation is underway and district leaders are working to identify the students involved."
A similar letter from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas obtained by WDRB News said the school would not provide virtual instruction Wednesday in accordance with its student schedule, with students directed to complete assignments and watch recorded videos posted in their Google Classrooms.
"We are working to provide a more secure environment for our virtual classrooms, but we will need time to work through the options and experiment with different platforms," she said.
Teachers at Fern Creek High have the option of offering live instruction on Thursday and Friday as the school works "through our platform security issues," according to the letter. If they opt for asynchronous classes, information will be clearly posted online, the letter says.
"Teachers will still be able to meet with students, answer questions, and provide support during asynchronous instruction," Nicolas said in the letter.
Live instruction at Eastern High School was also canceled Wednesday and Thursday "because of technical difficulties with Google Meet," according to a message from the school obtained by WDRB News.
A letter from interim Principal Robert Bell had similar wording as the previous two but did not mention a suspension of virtual instruction, according to a copy of the correspondence obtained by WDRB News.
Jefferson County Public Schools began the 2020-21 school year with distance learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, utilizing its "NTI 2.0" platform to deliver live instruction for students.
But after one day, Southern High teachers will be posting lessons for the rest of the week instead of teaching students in a live format because of Tuesday's disruptions.
Shearon, Nicolas and Bell reminded students to refrain from sharing the Google Meet class codes and encouraged families to discuss appropriate online behavior with their children.
"We are working to ensure we have a tight system that protects students and teachers in our current virtual setting," Shearon said in his letter.
JCPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on virtual disruptions experienced at schools on the first day of classes.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.