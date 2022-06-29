LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group that would oversee new investments in west Louisville met an end-of-the-month fundraising deadline that will trigger the release of state funds, the board’s interim chair said Monday.
In creating the partnership last year, Kentucky legislators agreed to provide $10 million in seed money if $20 million was secured from private entities and Louisville Metro Government by June 30. Metro already has approved $10 million.
In all, 22 donors have earmarked $10.8 million, according to WDRB News’ updated analysis of figures shared by board chair and Metro Council President David James at Monday’s meeting at the Louisville Central Community Center.
James said the fundraising has been a "big team effort" that has included Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and Democratic Sens. Morgan McGarvey and Gerald Neal of Louisville. McGarvey is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House seat held by retiring Rep. John Yarmuth.
The two largest contributions — $2.5 million apiece — are from the James Graham Brown Foundation and an anonymous donor. The other donors, and the amount contributed, are:
- The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence ($1 million)
- Churchill Downs ($1 million)
- CHI St. Joseph Health’s Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana ($500,000)
- Gheens Foundation ($500,000)
- Yum! Brands ($500,000)
- Kentucky Association of Health Plans ($500,000)
- Donor not yet identified ($500,000)
- UPS ($500,000)
- Brown-Forman, via the Kentucky Distillers Association’s Lifting Spirits Foundation ($250,000)
- Michter's Distillery ($100,000)
- LG&E ($100,000)
- Real estate developer NTS ($100,000)
- Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky ($100,000)
- J. Macauley "Mac" Brown, chair of the Kentucky Republican Party ($50,000)
- Humana board member David Jones Jr. and educational advocate Mary Gwen Wheeler ($50,000)
- Greater Louisville Association of Realtors ($20,000)
- Caudill Seed Co. ($10,000)
- Steve Gault, president of the Stephen C. Gault Co., an industrial real estate firm ($10,000)
- Kentucky Senate President Stivers ($3,000)
The Kentucky General Assembly created the partnership and a tax increment financing, or TIF, district in the west end last year. The legislation requires that the $20 million in private and Louisville Metro government monies be "received" by June 30 and subsequently verified by the Kentucky State Treasurer’s office.
Metro government is finalizing a grant agreement for the city funds that will allow the money to be provided to the West End Opportunity Partnership by midnight Thursday, said Caitlin Bowling, spokeswoman for the Louisville Forward economic development agency. Its chief, Jeff O’Brien, is a nonvoting member of the partnership board.
Besides the $30 million in start-up funds, the partnership would control revenues from a 12.6-square-mile TIF district that would be the largest in Kentucky. There is no formal estimate of how much money the TIF may produce over its 20-year life.
