LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – West End Opportunity Partnership officials say they have received commitments for $7.1 million of $10 million in private funding needed to obtain state money by a June 30 deadline.
The partnership, a public agency created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021, would oversee a proposed tax increment financing district in Louisville’s western neighborhoods. The legislature agreed to provide $10 million, but only if the partnership secured $20 million in private donations and Metro Louisville contributions before this July.
The city already has budgeted $10 million.
“We are optimistic that we will hit that goal. June 30 is a little bit over 30 days ahead of us,” finance committee member Mark Watkins, the University of Louisville’s chief operating officer, told the board at its meeting May 23. “So we have until then to beat the streets and knock on some doors and make some asks in order to make it happen. So that's the plan.”
But signed grant documents obtained under Kentucky’s open records law raise questions about whether they will need to be changed in order to release funds to the partnership by the end-of-month deadline.
For example, the James Graham Brown Foundation stipulated in its January agreement that it will provide its $2.5 million grant if the partnership meets a number of terms, including receiving tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service, by June 30.
That appears unlikely to happen, since the partnership has yet to submit its application. Rita Phillips, the partnership’s executive assistant, told board members last week that more information is needed for the application, including a proposed budget for upcoming years.
She said the finance committee would schedule a meeting last week to address the budget request, but it has not yet met. Phillips has not responded to a question about when a meeting would occur.
The Brown foundation grant also is contingent on the partnership board being “fully established” under the 2021 bill that state legislators passed, creating the agency and its role in overseeing revenue generated in a West End tax increment financing district.
The legislation requires specific groups to be on the 21-member board, but several seats remain open.
The Federal Reserve Bank in Louisville must have a representative on the partnership board. A bank spokeswoman told WDRB News earlier this year that its directors are not permitted to be involved in activities required of the partnership board, such as “private fundraising and picking the winners and losers of TIF funding.”
Meanwhile, partnership board member DeVone Holt said last week that he believed the Louisville Urban League’s required seat on the board was vacant. “We have not received anything official from the Urban League, so I can't really speak to that,” Phillips responded.
The Urban League did not respond to a question about its status on the board.
Another board seat – representing Park Hill, one of nine neighborhoods that must have a voting member – also has gone unfilled.
Mason Rummel, CEO of the James Graham Brown Foundation, declined to speak in detail last week on how the partnership’s board and nonprofit status could affect her organization’s grant.
“Until we hear from them directly -- and they can show us proof or lack of proof of having met the conditions -- I can't comment on it yet,” she said. “Because there's no action for me to take until the deadline comes and that triggers something.”
The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence also conditioned its $1 million grant on the partnership meeting “all regulations” in the bill that created the organization.
Metro Council President David James, the acting partnership board chair, said last week that he doesn’t believe already signed grant agreements need to be amended, but there will need to be conversations with donors about the partnership’s status.
“We’re working through all that,” he said.
The partnership hasn’t yet fulfilled an open records request filed last week for all signed grant agreements. Samuel W. Wardle, an attorney representing the board, said in an email Wednesday that the delay is a result of the partnership having only one “fulltime agent” – Phillips – “who has been tasked with a wide range of duties.”
Meanwhile, Wardle said an “extremely broad” request made last month by the Historically Black Neighborhood Assembly has resulted in a “very time-consuming process.”
