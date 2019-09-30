LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Parents and community members will get a new indicator of how schools across the state are performing as the Kentucky Department of Education unveils a new five-star accountability system on Tuesday.
The new system, which will rate Kentucky schools and districts on a one- to five-star scale based on various academic factors, will be included this year’s school report cards as a way to show the overall performance of individual schools and districts.
Various academic indicators will come into play for each school’s and district’s star rating.
For elementary and middle schools, stars will be based on proficiency in reading, math, social studies, science and writing on K-PREP exams and growth in reading, math and, for English learners, grasp of the English language. For high schools, the number of stars will depend on proficiency in reading and math from the ACT and in science and writing from K-PREP; transition readiness; and four- and five-year graduation rates.
Achievement gaps will also play a role in how many stars schools receive, but only for those that would have been rated four or five stars. Any four- or five-star schools that have significant achievement gaps between student groups, such as by race or disability status, will automatically be deducted one star.
A group of 24 education stakeholders, including representatives from Jefferson County Public Schools, recommended cut scores for the new star-rating system.
No new “targeted” schools
After getting word from the U.S. Department of Education that the state’s new definition of schools identified for targeted support ran afoul of the Every Student Succeeds Act, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis announced that no new schools would be identified for targeted support and improvement, or TSI.
A school’s student subgroups had to perform at the same level or worse than the bottom 5% of schools in order to qualify as TSI previously.
Kentucky lawmakers expanded that definition in this year’s session, requiring TSI schools to also be among the lowest performing 10% of schools across the state. That new definition, Lewis said, was too narrow to pass muster with the federal education department.
Lewis said that many TSI schools showed enough improvement to exit that category based on last year’s test scores, and those that did not would be identified for additional targeted support and improvement, or ATSI.
The next round of TSI schools will be identified next fall, Lewis has said.
Schools that are score in the bottom 5% of performance are automatically identified for comprehensive support and improvement, or CSI. Low graduation rates can also put schools in that category.
How will JCPS do?
Last year’s school report card showed test scores remained relatively flat for Kentucky’s largest school district, which is home to some of the highest and lowest performing schools in the state.
Test scores showed that fewer than half of JCPS students score proficient or better in reading and math, and wide achievement gaps between white and black students persisted compared to the 2016-17 school year.
Of the state’s 51 CSI schools, 21 were in JCPS. Those schools were:
- Cochran Elementary (bottom 5 percent)
- Foster Traditional Academy (bottom 5 percent)
- Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North (bottom 5 percent)
- Frederick Law Olmsted Academy South (bottom 5 percent)
- Iroquois High (bottom 5 percent and graduation rate)
- Johnsontown Road Elementary (bottom 5 percent)
- Knight Middle (bottom 5 percent)
- Marion C. Moore School, middle school (bottom 5 percent)
- Maupin Elementary (bottom 5 percent)
- McFerran Preparatory Academy (bottom 5 percent)
- Price Elementary (bottom 5 percent)
- Semple Elementary (bottom 5 percent)
- Shelby Traditional Academy (bottom 5 percent)
- Slaughter Academy (bottom 5 percent)
- Stuart Academy (bottom 5 percent)
- The Academy @ Shawnee (bottom 5 percent and graduation rate)
- Thomas Jefferson Middle (bottom 5 percent)
- Valley High (bottom 5 percent)
- Waggener High (bottom 5 percent)
- Wellington Elementary (bottom 5 percent)
- Western High (bottom 5 percent)
JCPS made up a smaller share of TSI schools last year. The district had 64 of the 481 TSI schools across Kentucky.
