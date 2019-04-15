LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First it was January. Then March. Then “early April.”
But it’s now April 15 and Kentucky has not yet introduced its new driver’s licenses, which the state said it planned to roll out in two counties early this month.
The remaining counties would begin offering them two to three weeks later, with the licenses available statewide within two months after that.
Circuit court clerk’s offices in Franklin and Woodford counties, where the licenses are to start in a pilot program, told WDRB News last week that they’ve not been informed about the planned launch.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials have declined to answer specific questions about the project’s timeline, including whether the delays may extend beyond April.
“We are in the end stages of testing and do not have any further details at this time regarding the dates of the pilot,” cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djigbenou said in an email. “We still plan to gradually offer new card versions in each county in the months following the pilot, and residents will be informed of their county-specific date as the rollout approaches.”
In the meantime, she said, Kentuckians should gather documents they’ll need as the state makes its credentials more secure – part of meeting a post-9/11 federal requirement.
Q&A | Kentucky’s new driver’s licenses
Kentucky will offer two different driver's licenses.
A “voluntary travel ID” will provide the same benefits as a current Kentucky driver’s license, allowing its holder to drive, buy alcohol and make other age-limited purchases, board domestic flights and enter military posts.
To get that card, four documents must be presented when applying at a local circuit clerk’s office. They include one primary proof of identity, such as an original or certified birth certificate or passport; a document that proves a social security number, such as an unlaminated social security card or current year’s W-2 wage statement; and two proofs of residence, such as a property tax bill, utility statement or lease agreement.
A “standard driver's license” is good for driving, making age-restricted purchases and entering federal buildings for basic services. But after October 2020, the Transportation Security Administration won’t accept it for air travel within the U.S. Instead, a passport or other federal ID would be required.
For a driver renewing and sticking with a “standard” license, no additional documents are needed.
As Kentucky makes the change, it will also end the longstanding practice of the state’s 120 county circuit clerks processing the documents. Those offices still will take applications and process paperwork, but a Massachusetts-based company will issue credentials.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson’s office said in a statement that it is participating in regular conference calls with the transportation agency, which is coordinating the new system of issuing licenses.
Nicholson’s office said it, like Kentucky’s citizens, “has been patiently waiting for the final rollout schedule from the Transportation Cabinet.
While the Transportation Cabinet has additional issues that must be addressed, (the clerk’s office) still stands ready to receive the new equipment and training to begin processing the new credentials,” the statement said.
