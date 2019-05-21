LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Workers who make McGriddle sandwiches and hot cakes for McDonald’s restaurants at the Conagra Brands Inc. plant in eastern Jefferson County are set to vote for the third time since March on a new, four-year labor contract.
The vote on Thursday comes as the company’s current contract with the plant’s roughly 275 workers is set to expire on Sunday, said John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, which represents the workforce.
If members don’t approve the latest proposal, “We either go on strike or they try to come back to us before Sunday,” Stovall said.
A spokesman for Conagra did not respond to a request for comment.
Workers rejected two previous contracts over concerns about health insurance deductibles and forced overtime that can sometimes lead to 16-hour days, Stovall said. He declined to say how the latest proposal addresses those issues, saying it must be reviewed by the union’s bargaining committee.
The plant at 12650 Westport Road makes McGriddle breakfast sandwiches for McDonald’s restaurants as well as hot cakes and biscuits.
It’s one of 33 U.S. production sites for Conagra, the Chicago-based food giant.
Stovall said the company recently brought in “a bunch of trailers” in an apparent attempt to convey the impression it was stockpiling products in case of a strike.
“That was the picture they painted,” he said.