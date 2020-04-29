LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based fast-food giant Yum! Brands saw same-store sales plunge 7% in the first quarter of 2020 as about one-fifth of its worldwide restaurants were forced to close in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yum, which oversees about 50,000 franchisee-owned KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations, recorded net income of $83 million in the quarter, a 68% drop from the same period in 2019.
Same-store sales dropped 11% at Pizza Hut and 8% at KFC, the company reported.
While Taco Bell was the only one of Yum’s divisions that did not see lower same-store sales than a year earlier (+1%), Yum CEO David Gibbs said the Mexican-style chain may have taken the biggest hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s because Taco Bell has lost breakfast business as people aren’t commuting to work and late-night business because people are unable to go out to bars, he said on the company’s quarterly earnings call.
Taco Bell had been on track for 6% sales growth before the pandemic hit, Gibbs said.
He said more than 1,000 of the 11,000 Yum restaurants that were forced to close have reopened as of Wednesday, and more are reopening daily.
Yum Brands has taken steps to preserve cash, including an expensive $600 million debt issuance and halting stock buybacks, as it allows some financially struggling franchisees to delay royalty payments.
“We are incredibly uniquely positioned to get through this and come out stronger,” Gibbs said.
Executives said the company has not reduced corporate jobs in any significant number, although they said they have already “right-sized” the organization as part of shift to nearly all restaurants being franchisee-owned.