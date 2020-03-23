LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an order Monday that Hoosiers "hunker down" at their homes from Wednesday through April 7, saying the state needs to do more to fight the novel coronavirus.
Holcomb's executive order says Hoosiers should generally stay home unless they are going to the grocery or drug store, or doing essential jobs like healthcare workers or first responders. More information about the order is here.
"The next two weeks are critical ... if we are going to slow the spread, and we must slow the spread," Holcomb said in an address.
Indiana has reported seven deaths and 259 virus infections. The state's most recent death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was an adult over the age of 60 in northeastern Indiana’s. Allen County's health department announced his death Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
Several neighboring states already have issued “stay at home” directives. In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an order Friday that requires people to stay in their homes, with some exceptions, through April 7. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine followed suit on Sunday with a similar order, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a ban for her state on Monday.
Governor Holcomb issued four executive orders:
• EO 20-08. Stay at Home. Provides for essential and non-essential business and operations, infrastructure, government services, travel, and activities outside of one’s home.
• EO 20-09. Continuity of State Operations. Provides for the continuing operation of state government from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. April 7 with restricted access to government buildings and services.
• EO 20-10. Enforcement Directive Regarding Prohibition of In-Person Dining.
- Directs that state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue to offer in-house dining services, in violation of the governor’s executive order of March 16.
- Health departments will deliver letters ordering restaurants that continue to provide in-person dining to cease such operations. If they do not comply, fines will be levied.
- For restaurants with alcohol permits that continue to offer in-person dining, the ATC will issue an order in writing for the establishment to cease such operations. If the activity continues, the ATC will suspend the entity’s liquor license and will consider the non-compliance at the time of permit renewal.
• EO 20-11. Provisions for carryout consumption of alcohol.
- Relaxes the sale of carryout alcoholic beverages for dining establishments. This includes establishments that allow for on-premises consumption only and those that are permitted carryout permits dependent on a percentage of on-premises sales.
The complete text of Gov. Holcomb’s address may be found here.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has gradually made restrictions in Kentucky. His latest order, announced Sunday night, will close nonessential retail stores across the state by 8 p.m. Monday. He previously ordered bars and restaurants to cease in-person services, curbed visitation to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and banned mass gatherings, among other steps.
As to how the Indiana order will be enforced, the state says on its website, "(I)f the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions."
This story will be updated.
