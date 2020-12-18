MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Another Safe Haven Baby Box is now available in Southern Indiana.
"And our mission is to end infant abandonment in this country," said Chanel Cunningham, Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Indiana's 49th baby box went live Friday afternoon at King's Daughters' Health in Madison. The Baby Box is located on 4th Street on the south side of the hospital's EMS Annex building.
Cunningham said, the baby box should be a last resort. "It's there as help, but our preference is to have someone hand a baby over to a firefighter or a hospital staff personnel. We believe that's the best possible should the mother require medical attention; however, we know that's not always the case and some mothers are scared to do the face-to-face."
In that case, Cunningham said, a silent alarm is triggered once the door opens.
"When the baby is placed in the bassinet, a sensor is broken and that sets off a second alarm to allow for the baby to be placed in and the mother to walk away. She shuts the door, the door locks, she walks away and the baby can be retrieved from the inside," explained Cunningham.
The Madison site is the 54th Safe Haven Baby Box available in the nation. Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. is a non-profit founded by firefighter/medic, Monica Kelsey. Kelsey was abandoned as an infant and is committed to raising awareness of the Safe Haven Law.
The organization also staffs a Safe Haven National Crisis Hotline (1-866-99BABY1) available 24/7/365, which offers a parent in crisis counseling and resources as they are considering their options with parenting, adoption or a safe surrender.
Cunningham said, "We've had mothers call us before and after surrendering, and we can provide them with resources, should they decide to parent. We can also set up and help with an adoption plan."
The Baby Box allows a mother to surrender her newborn infant 30 days old or less with 100% anonymity. It includes security features, such as heating and cooling components and a sophisticated alarm system. As Cunningham said, the inside is illuminated and includes a hospital-grade bassinet. The infant is placed inside the Baby Box for less than 4 minutes, allowing emergency medical personnel to respond to the silent alarm to retrieve the newborn.
"They will do a medical assessment and take the baby to the hospital," explained Cunningham.
Cunningham said, the baby boxes are available to anyone. "This is a great resource for, not only Madison, but the surrounding communities and also, right now, in Kentucky because legislation has yet to pass for allowing baby boxes to be installed."
"I thought, I never want to know of another abandoned baby again," said Linda Znachko, Founder, He Knows Your Name.
In December of 2014, Znachko claimed the body of an infant that was found by a hiker.
"I called the coroner when I saw that news story, and I asked if I could claim that baby because they did not have any way of determining who the mother was," said Znachko. "I named her Amelia, put her in a burial gown and invited the community to come."
At the funeral, she met Monica Kelsey.
Znachko said, "And Monica shared with me that she had this passion for Safe Haven Baby Boxes."
From then until now, the two have remained connected. In fact, Znachko said, Amelia's legacy lives on through the Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
"Amelia's footprint is now on the logo of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes," said Znachko, "Her legacy is changing the world.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.