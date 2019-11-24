LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have identified a trooper who was shot in the leg during a standoff near Madison, Indiana, Saturday morning.
ISP says Master Trooper Joseph Livers, an 18-year veteran of the force, was shot in the lower left leg by Wade Roark, 59.
Several agencies responded to a home on State Road 56 around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun inside.
Police say several other people in the home weren't involved, but troopers were able to get them out safely.
Troopers were standing in the yard when Livers was hit. Police believe Roark shot through a hole in the basement wall, hitting Livers. Authorities say the injury was serious, but he is expected to recover after having surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Roark surrendered to officers at the scene and is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and other charges. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with his first court appearance scheduled for early this week.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.