Time is supposed to heal all wounds, but time is not on Billy Klein Junior’s side.
“I just knew I had something… CML Leukemia,” said Klein.
CML means Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive blood cancer. For three agonizing years, the 32-year-old's blood has been attacking his body.
“The aggravating thing for me is it's something that you can't see without a microscope. That's basically taking your life,” said Klein.
He takes a cocktail of medications, pills and chemotherapy. He gets regular blood transfusions. He receives "blood boosts" of stem cells donated from his father. But those boosts are finite and less effective because of his father's age.
“There’s still a hope and a chance your immune system the boost works and it clears more leukemia cells,” said U of L’s Dr. John Chao.
Despite all of this, the cancer may soon cut his life short. Billy's mother is a regular fixture at his check-ups with Dr. Chao. But the checkups sometimes feel more like old friends joking around instead of a visit to the doctor.
Chao says what Billy needs is a transplant from a bone marrow donor. In June, Billy matched with a donor from a national registry. It gave him and his family hope until the donor withdrew.
Time started slipping away again.
“Seeing her (my mom) and my dad have to go through this is probably tougher than me going through it personally…it's a terrible feeling,” said Klein.
“As doctors we're trained to kind of have a good poker face. But every time you hear something bad like that, you know you're we do feel your heart drop a little bit,” said Chao.
Bone Marrow donations are not as involved or painful as they were years ago. A simple cheek swab determines if you're a donor, and if you're a match you can walk out the hospital door the same day.
“It involves four days of a shot in the belly. It can make you a little achy, maybe a little bit under the weather like you're tired like you got to like case of the cold or flu and that's to prime the bone marrow to make stem cells,” said Chao. “ And you just literally sit on this machine for about four hours as it's extracting the stem cells.”
Tonya Davis with Be the Match, a national bone marrow donor program says it’s an easy collection process.
“It’s very similar to platelet or plasma donation. It's done through your blood using two IVs in your arm, and it's entirely painless with little to no downtime, and about 90% of our donors are donating through that method now,” said Davis.
Billy's fighting to find that willing donor, handing out fliers and speaking to anyone who will hear. He's hopeful but his life is in the hands of others.
“You can't just sit around just depressed and hate your life. And if that was the case, I would just quit taking my meds,” said Klein.
Davis says registering to be a donor is the easiest part.
“It's incredibly easy to do. It takes just a few minutes, you can join online or you can join on your cell phone. There's an online registration process that entails some basic contact information, and then you request a swab. Kit to be mailed to your home. So once you receive that swab kit, you follow the easy instructions,” said Davis.
A Huge U of L fan, Billy now lives for the hope of a donor, his team and his family.
He stays optimistic but still sees the pain in his family’s eyes.
“I hate it. Like with a passion. I wish any type of pain that they had from this that I can take on myself,” said Klein.
The days continue to tick by. They know every day without a donor is time borrowed in the fight for his life.
Dr. Chao says he's had patients before die while waiting on the donor registry.
To join the registry and find out if you're a match to save someone's life--- text WDRB 61474.