JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has declared that a local disaster emergency exists in the county.
Early Sunday morning, the board declared a Disaster Emergency Declaration for Travel Restrictions. That means all travel is restricted to emergency personnel only.
All citizens in Jackson County are asked to refrain from travel.
All public officers and employees of Jackson County are directed to limit their travel to what is essential to the do their public safety and essential service duties.
A Jackson County Emergency Management official tells WDRB, the declaration will be reassessed around 7 a.m. Sunday.
