LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is closed Thursday after about one-third of its teachers called out.
The district said it has to close for the sixth time in two weeks because it does not have enough substitutes to cover all the classes.
Teachers have been calling out sick in order to head to Frankfort to protest several bills.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers say the two bills teachers are worried about, House Bill 205 and House Bill 525, will not be rolled into any other bill or passed this session.
This story will be updated.
