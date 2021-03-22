LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public School students and staff return to in-person classes, this week.
That's why school officials are asking people to consider taking back to school tests.
But the tests are quick and easy. In fact, they're rapid.
Last week, JCPS started providing COVID-19 Rapid testing for students, staff and family members. School officials believe it is an important step in keeping the virus out of schools.
"We have custody of two grand kids," said Tim and Margie Burton.
The Burtons have a grandchild in middle school and one in high school. They said, the whole family is excited about returning to school.
"They need it, we need it. Anything we can do to get back to any type of normal," said Margie.
But Tim is fighting cancer...so, they also want to make sure they don't bring COVID-19 home.
Tim said, "So, I got to watch everything."
That's why the family was first in line at the drive-through COVID testing site at Fairdale High School on Monday.
"It's a great thing to just pull up and get this done and it's something that we need," said Margie.
"Testing is just another one of those strategies that we have to help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19," explained Dr. Eva Stone, Manager of District Health, JCPS.
Dr. Stone said, the rapid/antigen testing will be available at the following school sites Mondays-Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.:
1. Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
2. Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
3. Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
4. Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
5. Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
6. Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
7. Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
8. Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
9. Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
10. Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
11. Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
12. Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.
Families are being asked to schedule appointments and adults should bring a picture ID.
"We wanted them spread throughout the city," said Dr. Stone. "Making it easy for staff, students and their parents. People are familiar with their schools, they're drive-through testing sites...so, people can get in and out very quickly."
And so far, the testing has paid off by finding positive cases.
Dr. Stone explained, "The folks we have had, that have tested positive, I don't know the details of it, I would assume they might have had some symptoms that made them want to go be tested and it turned out it was a good thing they took advantage of it."
Dr. Stone said, in addition to the testing, they'll also continue to follow CDC guidelines inside the buildings.
"You know, social distancing, wearing the masks, temperature checks, all those things to protect us," explained Dr. Stone.
School officials plan to continue testing through the end of the school year.
"More than likely, we'll be back," said Tim Burton.
