LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek High School Tigers are celebrating this week.
Freshman Gabby Wilson, 14, is the first girl to win a state wrestling championship for the school.
"It's very different for girls than it is boys," Wilson said. "It was a lot harder for me to fit in at first, because I'm a girl and I wasn't able to connect with a lot of the boys."
Wilson is the only girl on the wrestling team at Fern Creek, and that has meant competing against boys at practice and tournaments.
"Wrestling is probably the hardest thing I'll ever do in my life," she said. "And it wasn't easy. It was very hard."
Wilson also got a lot of practice wrestling her twin brother, Alex, who is also on the team.
"My brother is an amazing person," she said. "If anyone deserves credit, it's him. He knows when to punch me in the gut, but he also knows when the pick me back up."
On Saturday, the hard work paid off at the state championship in Harrison County.
"I was extremely nervous," Wilson said.
Despite the butterflies, she earned a state championship with wins over two upperclassmen.
"I was in so much shock," Wilson said. "I didn't know what to do. I got off the mat, I wanted to go hug the other girl and say, 'I'm sorry.' But at the same time, I wanted to jump up and down."
Dr. Jai Wilson, assistant principal at Fern Creek and Gabby's mother, said she was nervous too.
"Her first match at Valley, he got her down pretty quick and had her neck and I was like ... 'OK,'" she said.
Gabby's father also helped train and coach her, but Jai Wilson said there was also a lot of support from classmates and the other wrestlers.
"Our tribe is huge," she said. "There was so many people that were rooting for her. The boys were texting me and saying, 'Has she gone yet? Has she gone yet?' And there were so many people cheering for her."
In addition to becoming the first girl to win a state wrestling title for Fern Creek, Gabby is also only the third female wrestling champion in Jefferson County. So, to say Wilson and her husband are proud parents is somewhat of an understatement.
"Wanted to cry, wanted to laugh, wanted to shout, wanted to scream, trying to be classy about it but also knowing that we just made history and that it was such a big deal," Wilson said. "I was just so proud of her in that moment. I was proud of my husband, who coached her that day and kept his cool the whole time. Just so many emotions."
The win gave Gabby a spot on Fern Creek's wall of champs, but there's one more thing she's hoping to get.
"Seeing me do this, I hope that it encourages other people to do this," she said.
With three more years of high school ahead of her, Gabby hopes this won't be her last state title.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.