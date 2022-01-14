LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville first responders, city workers and elected officials came together to help encourage the family of a fallen co-worker.
It was a mission that attracted dozens of police, firefighters, city employees and Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.
It started with a gathering at Duffy's Landing, off Utica Pike.
They were preparing for a covert trip to nearby Graceland Way.
But with so many lights, sirens and cars, it wasn't a secret for very long.
"Absolutely amazing," said Teresa Hebert, Jesse Hyers' sister.
The drive-by and show of support was for the family of Jesse Hyers.
Hebert said, "Thursday he went into the hospital. He tested positive."
Earlier this week, 40-year-old Hyers died from COVID-19. Hebert said he was unvaccinated and it happened fast. "Friday he thought he was doing a little bit better. Michelle thought he was doing better. Saturday, he started crashing and he passed away on Sunday morning," said Hebert.
Hyers was an emergency equipment and maintenance technician for the city of Jeffersonville.
"He was responsible for all of the emergency lights, sirens, anything electric that was in a vehicle. He had his hands on a lot of cars, and he had worked on my vehicle numerous times," said Officer Travis Williams, Jeffersonville Police Department.
Hyers leaves behind a wife, six children and a lot of loved ones. On Friday, they all got a chance to witness the light Hyers provided for the city.
Officer Williams said, "We thought this would be a good chance to let his kids see what their dad did. And kind of pay that back to him."
Officer Williams says Hyers worked on his police cruiser on numerous occasions. "Without question, didn't make me wait. Nothing at all. You pull right in, he'd start working on it."
Officer Williams helped coordinate the drive-by, but even he was surprised by the turnout. "It did Yes, it really became quite vast in the different types of vehicles that I realized that he worked on. Once we started getting calls from other departments saying 'hey, you know, maybe we should show them this as well,' " said Officer Williams.
The family is still grieving, but the drive-by helped shine a light on Hyers' life, legacy, and career.
Hebert explained, "To see that many cars that many trucks and vehicles was absolutely amazing."
Jesse Hyers will be laid to rest on Tuesday, January 18. There's also scheduled to be a cross-county processional including some of the cars Hyers worked on during his career.
