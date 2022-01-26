LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction workers and equipment in southern Indiana mean signs of new life in the works.
"It's the dead of the winter, and we're still moving dirt in Jeffersonville," Mayor Mike Moore said. Mayor Moore is excited to announce the expansion of Jeffersonville Town Center on Veterans Parkway.
"You look around the world, and everybody's kind of afraid to do anything," Mayor Moore said. "Take a look at Jeffersonville. It's still happening."
A mediterranean restaurant called Taziki's is set to open in one of the new buildings. Just behind that, down Town Center Boulevard, is where Academy Sports and Outdoors will be built.
A Green District already has the sign up, ready to open soon. European Wax Center and a nail salon will also be in the area.
Things are happening at Jeffersonville Town Center. What’s next for this area off Veterans Pkwy on @WDRBNews at 4. pic.twitter.com/cf0WcrQ2AA— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) January 26, 2022
"I think the one that's got everybody really super excited is Drake's," Mayor Moore said. "You know, if you've ever ventured over to Louisville, Drake's is a great place to sit down and get a beer, get you a nice meal, meet with friends. It's coming right over here."
Right over here is across Veterans Parkway, in a spot near Menard's.
"It's nice to grow, but you want to do it in a way that it's not a burden on people, but when you can see all the new quality of life, all the new parks that the city's been able to build, you know, a very strong school system, all of that is a direct reflection from all the new growth and businesses," the mayor added.
The newest additions to Jeffersonville Town Center are all expected to be open by the end of 2022.
